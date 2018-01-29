SYRACUSE CRUNCH LOAN SHANE CONACHER, TY LONEY TO ADIRONDACK THUNDER

News Release

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have loaned forwards Shane Conacher and Ty Loney to the Adirondack Thunder of the ECHL, general manager Julien BriseBois announced today. The Crunch have also released Stephen MacAulay from his PTO.

Conacher, 23, has played in 32 games with the Thunder this season, earning 37 points (9g, 28a). He has also appeared in six games with the Crunch. Last season, he posted 11 points (2g, 9a) in 25 games with the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL. The 5-foot-9, 175-pound right wing also skated in three contests with the Toronto Marlies.

A native of Burlington, Ontario, Conacher has appeared in 16 career AHL games with Syracuse and Toronto recording two goals and one assist. Prior to his professional career, he spent three seasons at Canisius College from 2013 to 2016, appearing in 106 games. He paced the team in points during the 2015-16 season with 46 (20g, 26a) and was named to the AHA First All-Star Team. His 37 points, including a team-high 26 assists, ranked second in the 2014-15 campaign.

Loney, 25, has appeared in eight games with the Crunch this season. He has also skated in 31 games with the Thunder, posting 32 points (18g, 14a). He appeared in 24 AHL games last season with the Chicago Wolves and Albany Devils registering 10 points (4g, 6a) and four penalty minutes. He also put up 40 points (18g, 22a) in 36 contests with Adirondack.

In 68 career AHL games with Syracuse, Chicago, Albany, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Norfolk, the 6-foot-4, 210-pound forward has accumulated 20 points (6g, 14a). The Valencia, Pennsylvania native has earned 90 points (43g, 47a) in 95 career ECHL games with Adirondack and Wheeling. Prior to his professional career, Loney posted 89 points (39g, 50a) over four seasons with the University of Denver. He ranked second on the team in points with 26 (11g, 15a) when DU claimed the NCHC Championship in 2013-14.

