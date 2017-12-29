Syracuse Crunch Loan Shane Conacher to Adirondack Thunder

December 29, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch
News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have loaned forward Shane Conacher to the Adirondack Thunder of the ECHL, general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.
Conacher, 23, has played in 22 games with the Thunder this season, earning 21 points (4g, 17a). He has also appeared in three games with the Crunch. Last season, he posted 11 points (2g, 9a) in 25 games with the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL. The 5-foot-9, 175-pound right wing also skated in three contests with the Toronto Marlies.
A native of Burlington, Ontario, Conacher has appeared in 13 career AHL games with Syracuse and Toronto recording two goals and one assist. Prior to his professional career, he spent three seasons at Canisius College from 2013 to 2016, appearing in 106 games. He paced the team in points during the 2015-16 season with 46 (20g, 26a) and was named to the AHA First All-Star Team. His 37 points, including a team-high 26 assists, ranked second in the 2014-15 campaign.
Single game tickets and packages are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444.
