Syracuse Crunch Knockout Poker Tournament Set for January 4 at Turning Stone Resort Casino

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch and Turning Stone Resort Casino have announced the details of the fifth annual Syracuse Crunch Knockout Poker Tournament set for Wednesday, Jan. 4.

Ten Syracuse Crunch players will participate in the No Limit Hold'em poker tournament beginning at 7 p.m. on Jan. 4 in the Poker Room at Turning Stone Resort Casino. Any fan that eliminates a Crunch player from the tournament will win that player's jersey, along with an autograph.

Registration will begin at 6 p.m., one hour prior to the start of the tournament. The buy-in is $125 ($100 for the prize pool, $20 entry fee and $5 dealer toke).

Fans will be competing against Dylan Blujus, Adam Erne, Luke Witkowski, Jake Dotchin, Yanni Gourde, Gabriel Dumont and additional Crunch player. Players are subject to change.

The Crunch and Turning Stone Resort Casino will hold a second Knockout Poker Tournament later this season on March 22.

With a legacy of hosting some of the best sporting events in the country, rivaling many venues in major cities such as Las Vegas, New York City and Miami, Turning Stone Resort Casino has established Upstate New York as a premier destination for live sporting events. Located approximately 30 miles east of Syracuse, Upstate New York's leading destination resort offers world-class amenities including four hotels, more than 20 dining options, electrifying entertainment, two luxurious spas, a 125,000 square foot Las Vegas-style gaming floor, a cabaret-style Showroom, a 5,000 seat arena, five pristine golf courses, several bars, cocktail lounges and nightlife venues.

Syracuse Crunch single game and season tickets for the 2016-17 season are on sale now and can be purchased either in person at the Crunch office located in the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse or by calling the office at 315-473-4444. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook ( www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch ), Twitter ( @SyracuseCrunch ) and Instagram ( @syracusecrunch ) using #SyrCrunch, #WeAreOne and #BLUnited.

