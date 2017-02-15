Syracuse Crunch Fan Experience Sweepstakes Presented by Time Warner
February 15, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch and Time Warner Cable SportsChannel NY have partnered to offer fans a VIP fan experience on March 3 at the War Memorial Arena.
Fans may visit the Time Warner Cable SportsChannel NY website to enter for a chance to win a fan experience at the March 3 contest against the Hershey Bears. The fan experience includes two tickets to watch the game from the press box, access to sit on the player bench during warmups and the opportunity to interview two Crunch players outside the locker room immediately following the game.
To enter the Syracuse Crunch Fan Experience Sweepstakes, visit www.myspectrumsports.com. Entries will be accepted through February 27.
The Time Warner Cable SportsChannels are 24/7 networks that carry distinct, comprehensive local programming on different channels across the nation. Time Warner Cable SportsChannel is available in HD on channel 323 across New York state exclusively to Time Warner Cable customers. For more information, visit www.myspectrumsports.com and follow the network on Twitter at @TWCSportsNY and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TWCSportsNY
