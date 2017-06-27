Syracuse Crunch Announce Staff Promotions

News Release

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have promoted Andrea Marino to senior manager of corporate activation & marketing, Megan Cahill to senior manager of public relations & digital media and Kristen Denick to senior manager of retention today.

Marino joined the Crunch full time for the 2014-15 season as sponsorship services manager before being named corporate activation & marketing manager. She spent the 2012-13 campaign with the team as an intern, contributing to game operations, public relations and marketing. In her senior-level role, she will continue to oversee the management, contract fulfillment and overall relationship of more than one hundred corporate partners, while maintaining sponsorship inventory and organizational tactics. Marino also coordinates with public relations, game operations, community relations and ticketing departments to effectively fulfill sponsor obligations along with developing and managing marketing initiatives.

Cahill rejoined the Crunch for the 2015 Calder Cup Playoffs after spending the 2013-14 season as a public & media relations intern. In her promotion, she will continue to oversee the team's communications efforts and serve as the primary media contact at the senior level. Cahill also manages the team's official social media pages and digital strategy and maintains the website and online content. Throughout the season, she works to stay in constant contact with media outlets and the Crunch fan base.

Denick joined the Crunch at the start of the 2015-16 season as an account executive after serving as a sponsorship services intern. For the past year, she served as the team's Crunch Foundation and retention manager. In her senior role, Denick will manage relations with season ticket and voucher pack holders, while overseeing retention and renewals. She also works to connect neighboring communities to the Crunch through community nights and sells single game, group and ticket packages.

