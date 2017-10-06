Syracuse Crunch Announce Promotional Schedule

News Release

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have announced the promotional schedule for the 2017-18 season. The promotional schedule highlights theme nights, giveaways and discounts for the upcoming season.

Season Long Promotions

Falso Service Experts Military Discount: The Syracuse Crunch and Falso Service Experts have partnered for the 2017-18 season to offer a discount for all active military and veterans. To receive a discounted $16 ticket, active military and veterans must show a military ID at the War Memorial Arena Box Office or Crunch office. Tickets may also be purchased over the phone. An ID must be presented upon pick-up. Only one discounted ticket may be purchased per ID.

Hofmann Family 4-Pack: The Hofmann Family 4-Pack is $88 and includes four (4) game tickets, four (4) vouchers for Hofmann hot dogs and four (4) vouchers for soft drinks. This offer is valid for any regular season home game.

All-You-Can-Eat Nights: Fans will have the opportunity to purchase a $40 ticket for All-You-Can-Eat Nights during select home games, which includes entry to the C&S Companies Party Stage and the all-you-can-eat spread. The C&S Companies Party Stage features a premium VIP experience outfitted with luxury seating and activities. Scheduled All-You-Can-Eat Nights are Dec. 2, Jan. 13, Feb. 3, March 3 and April 7, subject to change.

Falso Service Experts Corner: At every Friday home game, fans may purchase $20 tickets in Section 2 mezzanine, courtesy of Falso Service Experts. For each ticket sold in the Falso Service Experts Corner, a portion will be donated to Clear Path for Veterans.

Express Mart Saturday: Express Mart customers may purchase tickets at a discounted rate of $18 to any Saturday night Crunch home game by bringing an Express Mart receipt to the War Memorial Arena Box Office or Crunch office. Tickets may also be reserved in advance by phone.

Student Rush: High school and college students may purchase a discounted $11 ticket by showing a valid student ID for select Friday night home games. Student Rush games are schedule for Oct. 20, Nov. 11, Dec. 15, Jan. 19, Feb. 9, March 9 and April 7. Tickets are limited to one per ID.

Taco Bell We Win, You Win: After any Crunch win at home, fans can redeem their ticket stub for a free taco at participating Taco Bell locations.

Firehouse Subs On Fire Goals: If the Crunch score four or more goals at home this season, fans may redeem their ticket stubs at Firehouse Subs for a free medium drink and chips with a sub purchase. The offer is valid at participating Firehouse Subs locations within five days.

Theme Nights and Promotions

Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Rochester Americans - 2017-18 Home Opener presented by Upstate Comprehensive Stroke Center

2017 Eastern Conference Champions mini-banner giveaway, courtesy of Upstate University Hospital.

Friday, Oct. 20 vs. Binghamton Devils - Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by Supercuts

2017-18 Syracuse Crunch magnet schedule giveaway presented by Supercuts.

Friday, Oct. 27 vs. Toronto Marlies - Halloween Night

Fans are encouraged to come dressed in their Halloween costumes. Kids are invited to trick-or-Treat on the ice after the game.

Friday, Nov. 11 vs. Charlotte Checkers - Military Appreciation Night presented by Falso Service Experts

All active and retired members of the United States Military with valid identification are offered a complimentary ticket, courtesy of Falso Service Experts.

Friday, Nov. 24 vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins - Movember presented by Upstate University Hospital

The Crunch will help raise funds for prostate cancer research at Upstate University Hospital and spread awareness of the disease.

Friday, Dec. 1 vs. Laval Rocket - Star Wars Night benefitting Make-A-Wish Central New York

Buy a special ticket package and get a Star Wars souvenir. Fans dressed as Star Wars characters may participate in a costume contest during the second intermission. Take pictures with Star Wars characters from local costume groups.

Saturday, Dec. 2 vs. Belleville Senators - Stanley Steemer Tired Teddy Toss

When the Crunch score their first goal of the game, fans are encouraged to toss stuffed animals onto the ice. All fluffy friends will be cleaned by Stanley Steemer and donated to the Salvation Army. The Crunch will collect new and gently used stuffed animals leading up to the game. Fans that donate stuffed animals will be eligible for a discounted ticket.

Monday, Jan. 15 vs. Binghamton Devils - Monday Matinee

Join the Crunch for a 1 p.m. puck drop at the War Memorial Arena.

Saturday, Feb. 3 vs. Utica Comets - Pink in the Rink presented by Upstate University Hospital

Pink in the Rink presented by Upstate Cancer Center aims to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer research. The Crunch will wear pink specialty jerseys and fans are encouraged to sport pink at the game.

Saturday, Feb. 10 vs. Laval Rocket - You Can Play Night

You Can Play Night at the Crunch will celebrate diversity and inclusion in all levels of sports. A portion of the ticket proceeds will benefit the Q Center, which provides a safe space for LGBTQ youth and allies. Fans may visit tables on the concourse for more information on CNY Pride.

Saturday, Feb. 24 vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins - Social Media Night

Fans are encouraged to interact with the team across all social channels to win in-game prizes.

Friday, March 2 vs. Binghamton Devils - Career Fair Night

The team will hold a pre-game career fair with local businesses and organizations.

Saturday, March 10 vs. Rochester Americans - Firefighter Night

Firefighters will be eligible for a discounted ticket.

Saturday, March 24 vs. Bridgeport Sound Tigers - Superhero Night

Fans are invited to dress up as their favorite superheroes and join the Crunch in celebrating the characters. The Crunch will hold a comic con on the concourse with local vendors and comic artists.

Saturday, April 7 vs. Utica Comets - Pucks For Paws

Fans are welcome to bring their dogs to join them in cheering on the Syracuse Crunch. A portion of the proceeds from the dog tickets will benefit the Priscilla Mahar Animal Welfare Foundation. The concourse will feature local animal shelters and pet organizations.

Saturday, April 14 vs. Rochester Americans - Fan Appreciation Night

Team photo giveaway courtesy of Tully's Good Times. Join the Syracuse Crunch team for a free post-game autograph session on the ice.

The promotional schedule is subject to additions and changes throughout the season. More details will be made available for each night closer to the event.

