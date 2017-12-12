Syracuse Crunch Announce Player Moves

December 12, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch
News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned Matthew Spencer to the Syracuse Crunch from the Adirondack Thunder of the ECHL. Additionally, the Crunch have recalled forwards Ty Loney and Shane Conacher from the Thunder, general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.
Spencer, 20, has appeared in four games with the Crunch and four with the Thunder this season. He skated in 60 games with the Peterborough Petes of the Ontario Hockey League this past season, recording seven goals and 29 points to go along with 60 penalty minutes. He ranked third among all Petes defensemen for assists with 22 during the regular season. The 6-foot-1, 207-pound defenseman also appeared in 12 OHL playoff games, posting seven points. The Guelph, Ontario native played in 251 career OHL games, all with Peterborough over the past four seasons, posting 19 goals and 98 points to go along with 203 penalty minutes. Spencer was selected by the Lightning in the second round, 44th overall, at the 2015 NHL Draft.
Loney, 25, has skated in 20 games with the Thunder this season, posting 21 points (13g, 8a). He appeared in 24 AHL games last season with the Chicago Wolves and Albany Devils. He registered 10 points (4g, 6a) and four penalty minutes. He also put up 40 points (18g, 22a) in 36 contests with Adirondack.
In 60 career AHL games with Chicago, Albany, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Norfolk, the 6-foot-4, 210-pound forward has accumulated 20 points (6g, 14a). The Valencia, Pennsylvania native earned 79 points (38g, 41a) in 84 career ECHL games with Adirondack and Wheeling. Prior to his professional career, Loney posted 89 points (39g, 50a) over four seasons with the University of Denver. He ranked second on the team in points with 26 (11g, 15a) when DU claimed the NCHC Championship in 2013-14. Conacher, 23, has played in 16 games with the Thunder this season, earning 18 points (3g, 15a). He has also appeared in two games with the Crunch. Last season, he posted 11 points (2g, 9a) in 25 games with the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL. The 5-foot-9, 175-pound right wing also skated in three contests with the Toronto Marlies.
A native of Burlington, Ontario, Conacher has appeared in 12 career AHL games with Syracuse and Toronto recording two goals and one assist. Prior to his professional career, he spent three seasons at Canisius College from 2013 to 2016, appearing in 106 games. He paced the team in points during the 2015-16 season with 46 (20g, 26a) and was named to the AHA First All-Star Team. His 37 points, including a team-high 26 assists, ranked second in the 2014-15 campaign.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board
American Hockey League Stories from December 12, 2017
- Kings Prospect Austin Wagner Medically Cleared and Assigned to Reign - Ontario Reign
- D Adam Comrie, D Nick Luukko Signed to PTOs - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Hogs Duel with Texas on Teddy Bear Toss Night - Rockford IceHogs
- Syracuse Crunch Announce Player Moves - Syracuse Crunch
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Jamie McBain - Syracuse Crunch
- Osipov Returns to Wolves - Chicago Wolves
- D Mark Alt Recalled by Flyers - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Condors Take Shootout over Stockton - Bakersfield Condors
- Thrilling Last-Minute Goals See Gulls Sneak Away from Reign with 3-2 Decision - Ontario Reign
- POSTGAME NOTES & QUOTES: December 1, 2017, San Diego 3 at Ontario 2 - San Diego Gulls
- HEAT GAME RECAP: Third Period Comeback Earns Heat Point in Bakersfield - Stockton Heat
- Hinostroza Strikes in OT as Hogs Drop Wolves - Rockford IceHogs
- Iowa Rallies to Defeat San Antonio 5-3 - San Antonio Rampage
- Iowa Tops Rampage 5-3 - Iowa Wild
- Stars Tie Game Late, Upend Griffins in Shootout - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game Recap | Amerks Come up Short in Shootout Loss to Wolf Pack - Rochester Americans
- Sound Tigers 7, Comets 6 (OT) - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Crunch Edge Rocket, 2-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Wolves Rally Falls Short - Chicago Wolves
- RECAP: Wilson's Heatfelt Hat Trick Helps Pens Earn 5-4 OT Win - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Hartford Wolf Pack 5, Rochester Americans 4 (SO) - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Admirals Earn Point in OT Loss - Milwaukee Admirals
- POW Phantoms Down Rival Hershey 7-2 on Superhero Night - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- GAME RECAP: Foegele Nets Hat Trick in 4-1 Triumph - Charlotte Checkers
- Comets Drop High Scoring Thriller to Bridgeport - Utica Comets
- Gordie Howe Hat-Trick from Fitzgerald Leads P-Bruins over Devils - Providence Bruins
- Berube Recalled by Hawks, Delia Reassigned to Hogs - Rockford IceHogs