Syracuse Crunch Announce Player Moves

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned Matthew Spencer to the Syracuse Crunch from the Adirondack Thunder of the ECHL. Additionally, the Crunch have recalled forwards Ty Loney and Shane Conacher from the Thunder, general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Spencer, 20, has appeared in four games with the Crunch and four with the Thunder this season. He skated in 60 games with the Peterborough Petes of the Ontario Hockey League this past season, recording seven goals and 29 points to go along with 60 penalty minutes. He ranked third among all Petes defensemen for assists with 22 during the regular season. The 6-foot-1, 207-pound defenseman also appeared in 12 OHL playoff games, posting seven points. The Guelph, Ontario native played in 251 career OHL games, all with Peterborough over the past four seasons, posting 19 goals and 98 points to go along with 203 penalty minutes. Spencer was selected by the Lightning in the second round, 44th overall, at the 2015 NHL Draft.

Loney, 25, has skated in 20 games with the Thunder this season, posting 21 points (13g, 8a). He appeared in 24 AHL games last season with the Chicago Wolves and Albany Devils. He registered 10 points (4g, 6a) and four penalty minutes. He also put up 40 points (18g, 22a) in 36 contests with Adirondack.

In 60 career AHL games with Chicago, Albany, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Norfolk, the 6-foot-4, 210-pound forward has accumulated 20 points (6g, 14a). The Valencia, Pennsylvania native earned 79 points (38g, 41a) in 84 career ECHL games with Adirondack and Wheeling. Prior to his professional career, Loney posted 89 points (39g, 50a) over four seasons with the University of Denver. He ranked second on the team in points with 26 (11g, 15a) when DU claimed the NCHC Championship in 2013-14. Conacher, 23, has played in 16 games with the Thunder this season, earning 18 points (3g, 15a). He has also appeared in two games with the Crunch. Last season, he posted 11 points (2g, 9a) in 25 games with the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL. The 5-foot-9, 175-pound right wing also skated in three contests with the Toronto Marlies.

A native of Burlington, Ontario, Conacher has appeared in 12 career AHL games with Syracuse and Toronto recording two goals and one assist. Prior to his professional career, he spent three seasons at Canisius College from 2013 to 2016, appearing in 106 games. He paced the team in points during the 2015-16 season with 46 (20g, 26a) and was named to the AHA First All-Star Team. His 37 points, including a team-high 26 assists, ranked second in the 2014-15 campaign.

