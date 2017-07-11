Syracuse Crunch Announce 2017-18 Regular Season Schedule

News Release

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch, in conjunction with the American Hockey League, have announced the 2017-18 regular season schedule.

The complete 2017-18 schedule can be downloaded here.

The Crunch will open their 24th season on the road against the Rochester Americans on Friday, Oct. 6 before returning to the War Memorial Arena to host the Amerks for the home opener presented by Upstate University Hospital on Saturday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. The home opener will feature the North Division Championship and Eastern Conference Championship banner raisings.

Syracuse's 76-game schedule features 38 home contests comprised of one Sunday and one Monday, three Wednesdays, 14 Fridays and 19 Saturdays. All home games will start at 7 p.m., except for Monday, Jan. 15 at 1 p.m. and Sunday, April 8 at 5 p.m.

The Crunch will face 14 teams in the North and Atlantic Divisions. The most frequent matchup will be 12 contests against Utica. Syracuse will also play 10 each against Binghamton and Rochester, eight each against Belleville, Laval and Toronto, four against Charlotte and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and two each against Bridgeport, Hartford, Hershey, Lehigh Valley, Providence and Springfield.

December and March will be the Crunch's busiest months with 13 scheduled games. The team will play 12 in both January and February, 11 in November, nine in October and six in April. This season, Syracuse will see four three-in-threes with one each in October, February, March and April.

The most home games fall in March, when the Crunch host 10, featuring both a four-game and six-game homestand. The team will be on the road for eight contests in November. The 2017-18 schedule also has two five-game road trips.

Syracuse Crunch season and flex plan ticket packages are on sale now. Single game tickets will go on sale in mid-September.

