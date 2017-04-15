April 15, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch
News Release
SYRACUSE CRUNCH ANNOUNCE 2016-17 TEAM AWARDS
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch presented their annual end of year team awards prior to tonight's contest against the Utica Comets.
The complete list of 2016-17 team awards is as follows:
Bryant & Stratton "Smart Player" of the Year Award - #11 Erik Condra
This award goes to the player recognized as the smartest player on the ice throughout the year. He is in the right place at the right time to make the necessary play.
Eastern Shore Associates "Most Improved" Player of the Year - #4 Jake Dotchin
This award goes to the player who has shown the most improvement throughout the year.
Ephesus "Brightest Prospect"/Rookie of the Year Award - #26 Ben Thomas
This award goes to the best prospect of the year.
Gannon Pest Control "Pest of the Year" Award - #89 Cory Conacher
This award goes to the player who was considered the hardest to play against for an opposing team.
NBT Bank "Plus/Minus Player of Year" Award - #78 Michael Bournival
This award goes to the most dependable Crunch player, the one who leads the team in the plus/minus category. Bournival leads the team at plus-15.
Lamacchia Power Forward of the Year Award - #73 Adam Erne
This award goes to the team's best power forward.
IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - #20 Matt Taormina
This award recognizes a Crunch player for exemplary community service.
U.S. Army Defender of the Year - #20 Matt Taormina
This award goes to the team's best defenseman.
MVP Award - #37 Yanni Gourde
This award goes to the most valuable player on the ice.
