Syracuse Crunch and Hillside Join for Lend-A-Hand February 10

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch and Hillside Family of Agencies are teaming up for Lend-A-Hand Night Friday, Feb. 10, when the Crunch take on the Binghamton Senators at 7 p.m.

For every walk-up ticket purchased at Friday's game, excluding season tickets and groups, one dollar will benefit Hillside Family of Agencies.

Fans can stop by the Hillside Family of Agencies table at the Feb. 10 game to learn more about Hillside's Foster Parent Recruitment team. The table will be located on the second floor of the War Memorial Arena.

Hillside Family of Agencies provides comprehensive health, education and human services for children and families whose challenges threaten their ability to realize their full potential. For 180 years, Hillside has partnered with youth, adults and families in more than 100 coordinated programs that provide comprehensive services in residential treatment, schools, homes, the workplace, and the community. Hillside programs range from child welfare, mental health, youth and family development to juvenile justice, special education, development disabilities and safety net services. The organization operates across Western and Central New York; in Prince George's County, MD; and in Washington, DC.

Hillside Family of Agencies is comprised of Hillside Children's Center, Stillwater Children's Center, Snell Farm Children's Center, Hillside Work-Scholarship Connection and Hillside Children's Foundation. The organization employs more than 2,500 individuals and served nearly 13,000 families in 2016. For more information, visit www.hillside.com.

Tickets for Friday's game and all Crunch games are available at Ticketmaster, in person at the Crunch Box office located at 800 South State Street in Syracuse, or by calling the office at (315) 473-4444.

Syracuse Crunch single game and season tickets for the 2016-17 season are on sale now and can be purchased either in person at the Crunch office located in the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse or by calling the office at 315-473-4444. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook ( www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch ), Twitter ( @SyracuseCrunch ) and Instagram ( @syracusecrunch ) using #SyrCrunch, #WeAreOne and #BLUnited.

