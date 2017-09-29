Syracuse Crunch and Dunkin\\" Donuts Continue Munchkins Hosting

News Release

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch and Dunkin' Donuts have announced the continuation of the Dunkin' Donuts Munchkins Hosting Program and Goals for Charity during the 2017-18 season.

The Dunkin' Donuts Munchkins Hosting Program is an initiative that benefits area youth groups and nonprofit organizations. As part of the program, Dunkin' Donuts will underwrite the cost of 20 tickets to each Crunch home game for these youth groups and charitable organizations. Along with tickets, each member of the Dunkin' Donuts Munchkins Hosting Program group will receive a special offer from Dunkin' Donuts. During games, the Crunch will welcome each group with a scoreboard announcement, courtesy of Dunkin' Donuts.

Since the 2008-09 season, the Crunch and Dunkin' Donuts have teamed up to offer the Dunkin' Donuts Munchkins Hosting Program. Past recipients of the program include the It's About Childhood & Family, Inc., Boys & Girls Club, Hillside Family of Agencies, Meals on Wheels and ARISE Child & Family Service.

Area youth groups and nonprofit organizations may submit their request to be part of the Dunkin' Donuts Munchkins Hosting Program by contacting the Crunch at 315-473-4444 or by visiting the office at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse.

To further serve the Syracuse community, Dunkin' Donuts is also bringing back Goals for Charity for 2017-18. For every Crunch goal scored during the season, Dunkin' Donuts will donate one pound of coffee to the Food Bank of Central New York. Last season, Dunkin' Donuts donated 232 pounds of coffee.

Single game tickets and packages for the 2017-18 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444.

