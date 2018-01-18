SYRACUSE CRUNCH AND ASPEN DENTAL TO RECOGNIZE LOCAL VETERANS WITH HOMETOWN HEROES PROGRAM

January 18, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch
News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch and Aspen Dental are partnering for the 2017-18 season to honor local veterans who are making a difference in Central New York.
Through the Hometown Heroes program, Crunch fans may nominate area veterans who are exemplary leaders and volunteers. Each month, a selection committee from the Crunch and Aspen Dental will choose one veteran from the nominees to receive a custom Crunch jersey and four tickets to a home game of his or her choice. The selected veteran will also receive recognition during the game.
Fans are encouraged to submit nominations through the Crunch website at www.syracusecrunch.com. Nominations are now being accepted.
Hometown Heroes is an extension of Aspen Dental's Healthy Mouth Movement, which consists of a variety of initiatives aimed at empowering veterans.
In addition, whenever fans tweet in-arena photos wearing Crunch gear at a home game using #SmileForHeroes, the team will donate $1 to Clear Path for Veterans.
For more information about the Hometown Heroes program, fans may call the Crunch at 315-473-4444 or visit the office on the second floor of the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St.
Single game tickets and packages are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444.
