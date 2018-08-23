Syracuse Chiefs to Host Pre-Game Wedding at NBT Bank Stadium, Saturday August 25

August 23, 2018 - International League (IL) - Syracuse Chiefs News Release





SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Chiefs will host a wedding this Saturday, August 25th during a pre-game ceremony at NBT Bank Stadium. The wedding will take place on the right field Party Deck at 4 p.m. on Saturday, followed by a cocktail hour & reception in the Hank Sauer Room. The bride and groom will also throw out a first pitch for the game that evening, when the Syracuse Salt Potatoes take on the Rochester Plates. It is game two of the Duel of the Dishes series between the Salt Potatoes and Plates; game time is set for 7:05 p.m.

"We are so excited to have Katie & Jared with us to celebrate their wedding this Saturday," said Jason Smorol, general manager. "We host all kinds of events here, all year long, and this is the second time we have done a wedding. It is a really fun way to get married, and to make it even better, it's a part of Salt Potatoes Power Move Weekend! Our fans really are the best to spend the best day of their lives, here with us for a game!"

Saturday is game-three of Salt Potatoes Power Move Weekend at NBT Bank Stadium. The Salt Potatoes will take on the Rochester Plates in game two of the Duel of the Dishes series and hopefully tie up the score for the Golden Fork trophy. The 1st 1000 fans through the gates will receive a Salt Potato standing on a Garbage Plate bobblehead, courtesy of Embassy Suites. After the game, fans can stay to enjoy another spectacular post-game fireworks show!

For more information on booking events at NBT Bank Stadium, please contact Bill Ryan at 315-474-7833 or billryan@syracusechiefs.com.

Tickets for any remaining 2018 home game at NBT Bank Stadium are available at the NBT Bank Stadium ticket office or over the phone during regular office hours (Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) or online anytime at syracusechiefs.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 23, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.