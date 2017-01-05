Syracuse Chiefs Announce Broadcast Partnership with Cumulus

The Syracuse Chiefs announced today that they have extended their broadcast partnership with Cumulus Radio Group. The partnership is for three years and makes the Score 1260 AM the Flagship Broadcasting station for all Syracuse Chiefs home and away broadcasts.

"This is more than a radio deal, it is a true partnership," said general manager, Jason Smorol, "this is also more than just about being on the Score 1260, we are partners with all the stations of the Cumulus family, 93Q, 95X and the Rebel 105.9. We love working with these local people and as our partnership with Cumulus has grown so have the Chiefs. Cumulus is an integral part of our success."

Kevin Brown will return for a third season as the Chiefs main radio voice. Kevin has been with the Chiefs for seven years and works for ESPN and Time Warner Cable Sports calling football, Basketball and hockey in the baseball off-season.

"Cumulus and The Score 1260 is excited to get ON BOARD with the Syracuse Chiefs for another three years! Our team truly supports this local, family oriented organization, located right in our back yard in Central New York," said Beth Coughlin, Market Manager and VP of Cumulus Media. "We are proud once again to use the power of our radio stations and events to support this iconic team."

Cumulus Media reaches over 245 million people each week through its 447 owned and operated stations broadcasting in 90 US media markets.

The Chiefs were off terrestrial radio for the 2013 season and returned to the Score 1260 and Cumulus in the 2014-16 seasons.

For more information contact: Katie Berger at (315) 474-7833 or at kberger@syracusechiefs.com

