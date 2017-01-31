Swope Park Rangers Announces 2017 Schedule
January 31, 2017 - United Soccer League (USL) - Swope Park Rangers KC News Release
(January 31, 2017) - The Swope Park Rangers and the United Soccer League today announced the full schedule for the 2017 season. The Rangers will open on Saturday, March 25 with a home matchup against OKC Energy FC at Swope Soccer Village. A full list of kickoff times and venues will be announced in the coming days.
Heading into the new season as the reigning Western Conference Champions, the Rangers will face every team in the Western Conference home and away in 2017, while the side will take on the Energy and the two Texas teams - Rio Grande Valley FC and San Antonio FC - three times. The Rangers will have bye's in Weeks 3 and 9 of the USL schedule.
With cross-state rivals Saint Louis FC shifting to the Eastern Conference in 2017, the two sides will meet just once in the regular season - on Aug. 5 at World Wide Technology Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo. The game against Saint Louis FC is the only inter-conference matchup the Rangers will take part in this season.
SPR's longest road swing and homestand each lasts three games in 2017. The Rangers open the season with three home games against the Energy, Portland Timbers 2 and Sacramento Republic FC on March 25, March 29 and April 15, respectively. In June, SPR hosts consecutive games against Tulsa Roughnecks FC, Phoenix Rising FC and Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on June 11, 18 and 21. The Rangers head to the Pacific Northwest to take on Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2, Portland Timbers 2 and Seattle Sounders FC 2 on July 12, 16 and 20, respectively.
The Rangers will face the lone Western Conference expansion team, Reno 1868 FC, at Swope Soccer Village on July 30 before facing the side at Greater Nevada Field on Aug. 26.
Swope Soccer Village will host 2016 USL Cup Playoff rematches with each of the three sides SPR topped to claim the Western Conference crown: LA Galaxy II (Sept. 27), Orange County SC (Aug. 12) and Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 (May 5).
In a reverse of the 2016 regular season, where the Rangers played just four of their opening 12 games at home, the side will open their 2017 slate with eight of their first 12 games at home. A tough road stretch follows that will see SPR play six of eight games on the road from June 27-Aug. 5, before closing out their final 12 games with six at home and six on the road. For the second straight season, SPR will host their regular-season finale against Seattle Sounders FC 2 - facing the side on Wednesday, Oct. 11.
Five teams will make their first appearance in Kansas City in 2017: Sacramento Republic FC (April 15), Phoenix Rising FC (June 18), Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC (June 21), Reno 1868 FC (July 30) and Real Monarchs SLC (Aug. 18). The Rangers will make their first-ever trip to four teams this season: LA Galaxy II (June 30), Portland Timbers 2 (July 16), Reno 1868 FC (Aug. 26) and Orange County SC (Sept. 9).
All of the Rangers' 16 home dates will be played at Children's Mercy Victory Field at Swope Soccer Village in Kansas City, Mo.
Season tickets for all 16 home games in 2017 can be secured by calling 888-4KC-GOAL and are available in the following four price categories:
Grass Berm and Supporters GA: $7 per game, $112 total
West Midfield GA: $10 per game, $160 total
East Midfield GA: $12 per game, $192 total
West Midfield Reserved: $15 per game, $240 total
*Not including $10 season ticket fee
In addition, group packages (minimum 15 tickets) and flex vouchers (minimum 10 tickets) valid at any Swope Park Rangers home game will be available at discounted rates during the 2017 season. Visit f380701b3dc7fc1f4a92b150d0ca1acbc150f37ecd923092e2cb40c4e6a0 SportingKC.com/Rangers for more information.
2017 Swope Park Rangers USL Schedule
DAY
DATE
OPPONENT
Saturday
March 25
OKC ENERGY FC
Wednesday
March 29
PORTLAND TIMBERS 2
Saturday
April 15
SACRAMENTO REPUBLIC FC
Sunday
April 23
at Phoenix Rising FC
Saturday
April 29
at Real Monarchs SLC
Friday
May 5
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC 2
Saturday
May 13
at Rio Grande Valley FC
Friday
May 26
SAN ANTONIO FC
Saturday
June 3
at San Antonio FC
Sunday
June 11
TULSA ROUGHNECKS FC
Sunday
June 18
PHOENIX RISING FC
Wednesday
June 21
COLORADO SPRINGS SWITCHBACKS FC
Tuesday
June 27
at Tulsa Roughnecks FC
Friday
June 30
at LA Galaxy II
Saturday
July 8
RIO GRANDE VALLEY FC
Wednesday
July 12
at Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2
Sunday
July 16
at Portland Timbers 2
Thursday
July 20
at Seattle Sounders FC 2
Sunday
July 30
RENO 1868 FC
Saturday
August 5
at Saint Louis FC
Saturday
August 12
ORANGE COUNTY SC
Friday
August 18
REAL MONARCHS SLC
Wednesday
August 23
at Sacramento Republic FC
Saturday
August 26
at Reno 1868 FC
Saturday
September 2
OKC ENERGY FC
Saturday
September 9
at Orange County SC
Sunday
September 17
SAN ANTONIO FC
Saturday
September 23
at Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
Wednesday
September 27
LA GALAXY II
Saturday
September 30
at Rio Grande Valley FC
Sunday
October 8
at OKC Energy FC
Wednesday
October 11
SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC 2
