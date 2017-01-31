Swope Park Rangers Announces 2017 Schedule

(January 31, 2017) - The Swope Park Rangers and the United Soccer League today announced the full schedule for the 2017 season. The Rangers will open on Saturday, March 25 with a home matchup against OKC Energy FC at Swope Soccer Village. A full list of kickoff times and venues will be announced in the coming days.

Heading into the new season as the reigning Western Conference Champions, the Rangers will face every team in the Western Conference home and away in 2017, while the side will take on the Energy and the two Texas teams - Rio Grande Valley FC and San Antonio FC - three times. The Rangers will have bye's in Weeks 3 and 9 of the USL schedule.

With cross-state rivals Saint Louis FC shifting to the Eastern Conference in 2017, the two sides will meet just once in the regular season - on Aug. 5 at World Wide Technology Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo. The game against Saint Louis FC is the only inter-conference matchup the Rangers will take part in this season.

SPR's longest road swing and homestand each lasts three games in 2017. The Rangers open the season with three home games against the Energy, Portland Timbers 2 and Sacramento Republic FC on March 25, March 29 and April 15, respectively. In June, SPR hosts consecutive games against Tulsa Roughnecks FC, Phoenix Rising FC and Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on June 11, 18 and 21. The Rangers head to the Pacific Northwest to take on Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2, Portland Timbers 2 and Seattle Sounders FC 2 on July 12, 16 and 20, respectively.

The Rangers will face the lone Western Conference expansion team, Reno 1868 FC, at Swope Soccer Village on July 30 before facing the side at Greater Nevada Field on Aug. 26.

Swope Soccer Village will host 2016 USL Cup Playoff rematches with each of the three sides SPR topped to claim the Western Conference crown: LA Galaxy II (Sept. 27), Orange County SC (Aug. 12) and Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 (May 5).

In a reverse of the 2016 regular season, where the Rangers played just four of their opening 12 games at home, the side will open their 2017 slate with eight of their first 12 games at home. A tough road stretch follows that will see SPR play six of eight games on the road from June 27-Aug. 5, before closing out their final 12 games with six at home and six on the road. For the second straight season, SPR will host their regular-season finale against Seattle Sounders FC 2 - facing the side on Wednesday, Oct. 11.

Five teams will make their first appearance in Kansas City in 2017: Sacramento Republic FC (April 15), Phoenix Rising FC (June 18), Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC (June 21), Reno 1868 FC (July 30) and Real Monarchs SLC (Aug. 18). The Rangers will make their first-ever trip to four teams this season: LA Galaxy II (June 30), Portland Timbers 2 (July 16), Reno 1868 FC (Aug. 26) and Orange County SC (Sept. 9).

All of the Rangers' 16 home dates will be played at Children's Mercy Victory Field at Swope Soccer Village in Kansas City, Mo.

Season tickets for all 16 home games in 2017 can be secured by calling 888-4KC-GOAL and are available in the following four price categories:

Grass Berm and Supporters GA: $7 per game, $112 total

West Midfield GA: $10 per game, $160 total

East Midfield GA: $12 per game, $192 total

West Midfield Reserved: $15 per game, $240 total

*Not including $10 season ticket fee

In addition, group packages (minimum 15 tickets) and flex vouchers (minimum 10 tickets) valid at any Swope Park Rangers home game will be available at discounted rates during the 2017 season. Visit f380701b3dc7fc1f4a92b150d0ca1acbc150f37ecd923092e2cb40c4e6a0 SportingKC.com/Rangers for more information.

2017 Swope Park Rangers USL Schedule

DAY

DATE

OPPONENT

Saturday

March 25

OKC ENERGY FC

Wednesday

March 29

PORTLAND TIMBERS 2

Saturday

April 15

SACRAMENTO REPUBLIC FC

Sunday

April 23

at Phoenix Rising FC

Saturday

April 29

at Real Monarchs SLC

Friday

May 5

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC 2

Saturday

May 13

at Rio Grande Valley FC

Friday

May 26

SAN ANTONIO FC

Saturday

June 3

at San Antonio FC

Sunday

June 11

TULSA ROUGHNECKS FC

Sunday

June 18

PHOENIX RISING FC

Wednesday

June 21

COLORADO SPRINGS SWITCHBACKS FC

Tuesday

June 27

at Tulsa Roughnecks FC

Friday

June 30

at LA Galaxy II

Saturday

July 8

RIO GRANDE VALLEY FC

Wednesday

July 12

at Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2

Sunday

July 16

at Portland Timbers 2

Thursday

July 20

at Seattle Sounders FC 2

Sunday

July 30

RENO 1868 FC

Saturday

August 5

at Saint Louis FC

Saturday

August 12

ORANGE COUNTY SC

Friday

August 18

REAL MONARCHS SLC

Wednesday

August 23

at Sacramento Republic FC

Saturday

August 26

at Reno 1868 FC

Saturday

September 2

OKC ENERGY FC

Saturday

September 9

at Orange County SC

Sunday

September 17

SAN ANTONIO FC

Saturday

September 23

at Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

Wednesday

September 27

LA GALAXY II

Saturday

September 30

at Rio Grande Valley FC

Sunday

October 8

at OKC Energy FC

Wednesday

October 11

SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC 2

