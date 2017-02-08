Swope Park Rangers Adds Sporting KC SuperDraft Selection David Greczek

February 8, 2017 - United Soccer League (USL) - Swope Park Rangers KC News Release





The Swope Park Rangers have signed goalkeeper David Greczek, the club announced on Wednesday. Greczek was selected by Sporting Kansas City in the third round (58 th overall) of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft after completing his college career at Rutgers University and has spent the first leg of preseason training with the side.

"We're very excited to bring David into the team," Swope Park Rangers head coach Nikola Popovic said. "David is the type of goalkeeper that we look for in our system, and we think he can be a very important player in this role."

"It was a great experience, it was hectic in the beginning but I'm just delighted that it worked out and I'm in a good organization," Greczek said. "Everyone I've spoken with only say good things about the Swope Park Rangers and Sporting Kansas City so I'm just happy to be in that environment."

Greczek was a walk on at Rutgers and ended his four-year tenure as the all-time program leader in saves with 372 across 75 games. The 22-year-old posted a 1.72 goals against average and 16 shutouts with the Scarlet Knights. Greczek earned Second Team All-American Athletic Conference and American Athletic Conference All-Rookie Team honors in his first season before leading the Big Ten in saves per game with 4.71 as a sophomore.

He recorded eight shutouts as a junior - the most by a Rutgers goalkeeper since 1998 - and was an All-Big Ten Second Team selection, before leading the Big Ten in saves with 101 in his senior year.

Previously a member of the New York Red Bulls Academy, Greczek enjoyed a two-week training stint with MLS side New York City FC in 2015. The Fairfield, N.J. native played for USL Premier Development League side Jersey Express in the summer of 2016, appearing in seven games and posting 28 saves with one shutout.

VITALS

David Greczek (GREH-check)

Position: Goalkeeper

Born: 10/29/94 (22 years old)

Height: 6-2

Weight: 185 lbs.

College: Rutgers University

Hometown: Fairfield, N.J.

Birthplace: Fairfield, N.J.

Citizenship: USA

Twitter: @davidjgreczek

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





United Soccer League Stories from February 8, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.