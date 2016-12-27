Switchbacks Return Park and Jackson for 2017 Season

Colorado Springs, CO- The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC announced today the return of Jun Gyeong Park (option picked up), and Dan Jackson (new-multi year deal) for the 2017 season.

Park came to the Switchbacks in late August from rival club Real Monarchs SLC via free agency. Prior to his time in the USL, Park was a member of FC Seoul's reserves and academy in the Korean K-League. Following his time with FC Seoul, Park signed with Real Monarchs SLC prior to the start of the 2016 season. Park made 4 league appearances for the Switchbacks after signing in late August. "Park came to us at the end of the 2016 season and we are glad he is coming back in 2017," said Head Coach Steve Trittschuh. "He is a dynamic player that will be exciting to watch. We expect him to create goal scoring chances and also score goals himself."

Jackson becomes the first official goalkeeper signing for the Switchbacks' 2017 season. Prior to joining the club in 2016, Jackson had most recently spent time as the starting keeper for Denver University where he was ranked third in the 2015 NCAA rankings in goals against average (0.401), 10th in save percentage (0.833) and second in shutout percentage (0.63). He also received the 2015 Summit League Goalkeeper of the Year, Summit League First Team, Summit League Tournament MVP, and was a three-time Summit League Defensive Player of the Week. Jackson unfortunately suffered a wrist injury during the season which kept him from seeing action outside of the preseason. "Dan was unlucky last season with an injury that lingered and he lost the whole season," said Head Coach Steve Trittschuh. "We saw enough of him to bring him back so he can compete with the other keepers we will have on the roster."

With this announcement, the Switchbacks have revealed 9 contracted players out of a potential roster size of 30 for the 2017 season. The team reports for practice the third week of February with an open tryout invitation occurring the week prior. Stay tuned for more Switchbacks player updates.

