Switchbacks FC Fall 1-3 to Rio Grande Valley on the Road

News Release

Edinburg, TX - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC fell 1-3 to Rio Grande Valley on the road Wednesday night.

A rough first half by the Switchbacks saw them go down 0-2 at the break. RGV was able to dominate the second half despite a 50-50 possession split. RGV found their breakthrough in the 18th minute as a defensive error led Rodriguez to chip the ball over Jackson's head. The Switchbacks would get a handful of chances but ultimately were shut down in the midfield by RGV. RGV was able to double the lead just before the break, as another defensive error led to a goal in the upper left corner to give Rodriguez his second of the match and a 2-0 RGV lead heading into halftime.

The Switchbacks show a bit of life early in the second half as Chris James put away his first of the season in the first minute of the second half to cut the RGV lead in half. The Switchbacks would continue to show promise in the second half, but they weren't able to find the equalizer. RGV was quickly able to regain control of the match and were able to re-double the lead in the 65th minute to take a 3-1 lead. Despite the Switchbacks best efforts, RGV was able to come away with all three points with a 3-1 win at home.

"I had a bad feeling this might happen after a crazy day of traveling mid-week," said Head Coach Steve Trittschuh following the loss. "We gifted them three goals and spent the remainder of the match chasing."

The Switchbacks will look to rebound Saturday as they return home to take on the Real Monarchs at Weidner Field at 6:00 PM. The first 500 fans in attendance will receive a beanie courtesy of Wells Fargo. Tickets are available here.

Post-Match Quotes

