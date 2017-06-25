Switchbacks FC End San Antonio\\"s FC Undefeated Record in Front of Record Crowd

News Release

The Switchbacks returned home to face undefeated San Antonio FC Saturday night after coming off a tough loss to Swope Park. The Switchbacks looked the stronger side in the first half as they controlled the ball in the attacking third making numerous runs and getting shots off. The Switchbacks earned a free kick in first half stoppage time just outside the 18-yard box. Masta Kacher curled one toward Sean McFarlane who headed it home beating Diego Restrepo and gave the Switchbacks a 1-0 leading heading into halftime.

The second half showed San Antonio out possessing the Switchbacks 63% to the Switchbacks 37%, but the Switchbacks made their possession count as the majority of it ended up in the attacking third. The match began to get a little chippy with players from both sides having their fair share of tough tackles. Diego Restrepo was shown a red card in the 77th minute as he came charging out toward Kevaughn Frater just outside the box. Lee Johnson came on for the carded Restrepo. Kevaughn Frater had two one-on-one opportunities against Johnson but Johnson came out on top in the first one, and Frater just missed the second. Despite a last-ditched effort from San Antonio, the Switchbacks would hold on to the 1-0 victory and give San Antonio FC their first loss of the season in front of a record crowd of 4,429.

"Overall it was a good win for us tonight," said Head Coach Steve Trittschuh. "That was San Antonio's first loss of the season, and I felt like we played well on both sides of the ball tonight. Defensively we were very good against a good team. Now we've got to take that momentum into our next few home games."

"We had everything to gain and nothing to lose," said man of the match Sean McFarlane. "We came in and did everything we had to do to get three points."

