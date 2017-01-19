Switchbacks Add Goalkeeper Justin Luthy for 2017

January 19, 2017 - United Soccer League (USL) - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release





Colorado Springs, CO - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC officially announced today the signing of former Portland Timbers goalkeeper, Justin Luthy. The signing is pending league and USSF approval.

Luthy joins the Switchbacks via free agency having most recently spend time with Portland Timbers 2 of the USL's Western Conference. He made his professional debut in a 3-1 victory of Real Monarchs SLC in March, 2015. Last season he made one appearance for the T2 squad at Saint Louis FC where he recorded four saves in a narrow 1-0 loss. Despite his limited playing time in the USL, Luthy trained with the Portland Timbers MLS squad throughout the 2016 campaign.

"Justin has good experience in the USL with Timbers 2 and trained a lot with Portland Timbers first team," said Head Coach Steve Trittschuh of Luthy. "We look forward to having Justin being a big part of the Switchbacks in 2017."

Luthy spent his collegiate career at Boston College where he is the all-time leader in wins (43) and minutes played (7,400:43), ranks second all-time in shutouts (25) and fourth in saves (301). His senior year he had a 1.01 goals against average and a .756 save percentage recording seven shutouts. He ranked third in the ACC in shutouts and fourth in goals against average, saver percentage and saves. Luthy helped lead his team to an NCAA appearance after recording a shutout against Clemson during the 2012 ACC Tournament. Luthy has also spent time with the United States U18 and U20 teams.

"I'm extremely pleased to start a new chapter of my career by joining Switchbacks FC," said Luthy on joining the Switchbacks. "I'd like to thank the club, coaches, and staff for the opportunity. I'm looking forward to coming in and working hard from day one."

Luthy joins, Masta Kacher as the announced new additions from former USL clubs by Switchbacks FC ahead of the 2017 season.

