Sweets Score One Run on a Dozen Hits, Fall in Victoria

The Sweets managed a season-high 12 hits as a team but scored only one run as they dropped the middle game of a three-game set to the HarbourCats 6-1 on Saturday night at Royal Athletic Park in Victoria.

The HarbourCats hit four home runs en route to an easy win.

Victoria got on the board in the first inning. CF Hunter Vansau (Mississippi State) led off with a single against Sweets starter RHP Darius Vines (Oxnard CC). Two batters later, C Shane McGuire (San Diego) singled in Vansau and put the HarbourCats ahead.

They never gave up the lead.

Victoria pounded Vines for three more runs in the second. With one out, LF Riley Zayicek (UNC-Wilmington) launched his third home run of the year - a solo shot to right-centerfield. After a walk to 1B Tanner Rempel (Colorado Mesa), 3B Noah Prewett (San Diego) followed suit with a big fly of his own. This one, a two-run jack, put the HarbourCats ahead 4-0.

In the third, Walla Walla summoned RHP Jarrod Molnaa (Bellevue) from the pen. He worked three scoreless innings but ran into trouble in the sixth.

2B Tucker Johnson (Baylor) led off with a home run. On the very next pitch, DH Kevin Collard (San Diego) also went deep. Back-to-back round-trippers had Victoria ahead 6-0.

Molnaa was promptly relieved by RHP Justin Dolezal (Western Oregon), who tossed 1.2 scoreless frames.

The Sweets chipped away a run in the top of the eighth. C Will McInerny (UCLA) singled with two out and when 3B Nick Nyquist (Gonzaga) singled behind him, a throwing error from Prewett brought McInerny in to score the Sweets' first run.

However, when rounding third, McInerny strained his groin. He is expected to miss several weeks with the injury, which will be further evaluated when the team returns to Walla Walla.

RHP Milo Mincin (Whitman) finished off the game with a 1-2-3 ninth inning. However, by that point, the Sweets' fate had been sealed.

Victoria starter, RHP Andrew McKillican (U British Columbia) was phenomenal: seven innings, eight hits, no runs, no walks, three strikeouts.

McKillican (3-0) earned the win. Vines (0-1) took the loss.

The Sweets fall to 9-8 in WCL play. The team currently sits 2.5 games behind Bellingham for first place, with Kelowna in between the two, 1.5 games ahead of Walla Walla. At one game better than .500, Wenatchee is also 2.5 games out of first.

The Sweets and HarbourCats will play the rubber match of this three-game set on Sunday afternoon. RHP Matt Amrhein (Cal Baptist) will start for the Sweets opposite LHP Isaac Mullins (Washington State). First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. from Victoria.

