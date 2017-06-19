Sweets Out-Shoot Guns, Win Non-League Contest

News Release

The Sweets got back into the win column with a 4-1 victory over the West Coast Guns in a non-league contest on Sunday afternoon at Borleske Stadium.

The Sweets have now won both non-league games they've played. They rallied to defeat the River City A's 4-3 on Tuesday night.

LHP Jacob Weis (Richmond) started for the Sweets. Peppering hitters with a fastball that he throws in excess of 90 mph, Weis dominated through four innings. He held the Guns hitless and scoreless, walked three, and struck out five.

However, West Coast starter RHP Ty Gartner (Olympic CC) was equally effective. He matched Weis, keeping the Sweets off the scoreboard for the first five innings.

In the fifth, Weis gave way to RHP Nathan Odahl (Gonzaga), who also provided a scoreless frame.

It was in the bottom of the fifth that the Sweets broke through. RF Jake Suddleson (Harvard), playing in his first game in nearly two weeks after sitting out with concussion-like symptoms, singled off of Gartner to lead off. The next batter, LF Joe Zimmer (Whitman) was hit by a pitch to put two on with none out.

That's when 1B Tommy Henderson (California) put the Sweets on the scoreboard. He scorched a ground ball fair inside the bag at third that rolled into the left field corner. Suddleson and Zimmer both scored and the Sweets went up 2-0.

Three batters later, Henderson himself came around to score on an RBI double by C Colby Watilo (George Fox). Watilo's first extra-base hit of the year put the Sweets up 3-0.

The Guns answered back with a run off of Odahl in the sixth. 3B Elijah Johnson (Tacoma CC) singled with one out. Johnson then moved down to third on a fielding error and scored when 1B Thomas Martin (Concordia-Portland) drove him in with a line drive single into centerfield.

Odahl, however, limited the damage and worked out of the sixth. He also threw the seventh before turning the game over to RHP Billy Dimlow (Emory), who fired a scoreless eighth with help from 3B Cameron Deere (Brown), who made several remarkable defensive plays, diving to his left to snag sharp ground balls.

In the eighth, the Sweets tacked on an insurance run. CF Danny Sinatro (Washington State) worked a leadoff walk, stole second, and advanced to third on a ground ball. Suddleson then promptly singled to center on a two-strike curveball, scoring Sinatro and widening the Sweets' lead to 4-1.

RHP Matt Amrhein (California Baptist) shut the door in the ninth, pitching a perfect inning and sealing the win for the home team.

Odahl wins the ballgame. Gartner loses. Amrhein records the save.

The Sweets are now 2-0 in non-league action with three more games left to play. After wins by Bellingham, Kelowna, and Wenatchee in the WCL North, the Sweets now sit in a third-place tie with the AppleSox, 1.5 games behind Bellingham for first place.

The Sweets have Monday off and will host Yakima Valley for a two-game miniseries on Tuesday and Wednesday. LHP Dylan Riddle (UC-Irvine) and Dimlow will start games one and two, respectively. First pitch for both games is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

The Sweets' next non-league game will be Monday, June 26th when the team hosts the Northwest Honkers at Borleske Stadium.

