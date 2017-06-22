Sweets Lose at Home 6-5 to Yakima Valley

News Release

Walla Walla scored first. LF J.J. Hancock (Washington State) led off the ballame with a double against Pippins starter RHP Kade Woods (Spokane Falls CC). Then with two outs in the inning, RF Jake Suddleson (Harvard) blasted his second home run of the summer, sending a hanging curveball over the left field fence for a 2-0 lead.

Yakima Valley answered back with a run of their own in the third. With two outs, LF Jonny DeLuca (Oregon) walked and was promptly doubled home by DH Michael Wyatt (Columbia Basin CC). The Sweets' lead was cut in half, 2-1.

Two innings later, in the fifth, Yakima Valley scored three and went ahead. A ground-rule double by RF Bradlee Beesley (Cal Poly) scored both 2B Tyler Bosetti (Nevada) and pinch-hitter Tora Otsuka (San Diego). Later, Beesley himself scored on a wild pitch. Halfway through the ballgame, the Pippins held a 4-2 lead.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Sweets rallied to tie. 2B Cameron Deere (Brown) doubled to lead off against Woods and two batter later, C Ryan Shaw (Richmond) doubled Deere in. After CF Danny Sinatro (Washington State) singled Shaw to third, a throwing error brought him home for the tying run.

After five, the score was knotted 4-4.

Immediately, though, Yakima Valley went ahead. An RBI double from Bosetti brought in C Tyler Sandoval (Columbia Basin CC), who had singled with two outs.

The Pippins extended their lead in the eighth. Sandoval and SS Nick Plaia (Cal Baptist) executed a double steal. With Plaia off third and Sandoval off first, Sandoval broke for second and allowed himself to get caught in a rundown, buying time for Plaia to sneak home with an insurance run. The Sweets ultimately did tag Sandoval out but not until after Plaia crossed the plate and extended the Pippins' lead to 6-4.

The Sweets rallied for a run in the eighth against the relief pitcher, LHP Josh Tedeschi (Utah). Sinatro reached on a fielding error by the shortstop and scooted down to third thanks to an errant pickoff throw. With one out, SS Vinny Capra (Richmond) rolled a ground ball to second base, bringing home Sinatro. The Pippins were playing the infield back. With a two-run lead, they were content to trade a run for an out.

Unlike Tuesday night, there would be no ninth inning heroics. Instead, Tedeschi shut the door and sent Walla Walla to just their second home loss of the season.

With the defeat, Walla Walla falls to 8-7. They are now tied with Wenatchee for third place in the WCL North, two games behind first-place Kelowna.

Yakima Valley improves to 7-10 and moves out of last place in the WCL South. The Pippins are tied for third with Cowlitz, four games behind first-place Corvallis.

Woods (3-1) won the game. RHP Matt Amrhein (Cal Baptist) lost (0-1). Tedeschi recorded his first save.

The Sweets will be off on Thursday. It's a travel day as the team will head up to Port Angeles and stay overnight before hopping on the ferry Friday morning and jaunting over to Victoria. The Sweets will play three with the HarbourCats: Friday night, Saturday night, and Sunday afternoon.

Friday's game will begin at 6:35 p.m. The Sweets will send LHP Tim Josten (Cal State Fullerton) to the mound.

