Sweep of Twinbill Keeps Travs Rolling

Springfield, MO-The Arkansas Travelers kept rolling Wednesday night with a sweep of the Springfield Cardinals in a doubleheader by scores of 9-0 and 5-2.

In the opening game, the Travelers used four pitchers in the combined five-hit shutout. Max Povse came off the disabled list and pitched 3.1 innings in the start. Darin Gillies (1.2 innings), Tyler Knigge (IP) and Thyago Vieira (IP) finished it off. Gillies (2-2) picked up the win while Austin Gomber (2-5) took the loss for the Cards.

The Arkansas offense came to life in the fifth inning putting up seven runs. Adam Law, just off the disabled list, singled home the first two runs of the inning. Ian Miller later added a two-run homerun and Keury De La Cruz pitched in with a two-run single as well. Miller singled home another run in the sixth before Dario Pizzano blasted a solo homer to cap the scoring in the seventh.

Game two saw the Travs rally from an early two-run deficit for the victory. Springfield's Magneuris Sierra hit a two-run inside-the-park homer in the opening inning to put the Cards up. Travs starter Brett Ash would settle down and work 5.2 innings allowing just the two runs on five hits for the victory to improve to 5-4. Zac Curtis then notched the final four outs for his seventh save.

The Travelers took the lead with three runs in the fifth scoring first on Nelson Ward 's RBI single then tied it when Keury De La Cruz raced home on a wild pitch. Joey Wong 's sacrifice fly later in the inning gave the Travs the lead after an error extended the frame. Arkansas would tack on a pair of insurance runs in the seventh on an RBI hit from Wong and a sacrifice fly by Littlewood.

With the doubleheader sweep, the Travs are now 1.5 games back of division leading Northwest Arkansas with five games remaining in the half but are still in third place. The Travs have now won a season best four consecutive games and seven of their past eight.

Arkansas and Springfield meet again on Thursday night with right-hander Tyler Herb (5-2, 3.53) getting the start for the Travs opposite righty Sandy Alcantara (2-4, 6.05) for the Cards. First pitch is at 7:10 and the game will be broadcast on the Sports Animal 920, the First Pitch App, TuneIn radio and milb.tv.

