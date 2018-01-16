SWB RailRiders 2018 Promotional Schedule Announced

News Release

SWB RailRiders set top 2018 promo schedule in International League

Fireworks, bobbleheads and new theme nights highlight upcoming 2018 slate

MOOSIC, PA (January 15, 2018) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, are thrilled to announce their 2018 promotional schedule, featuring 12 fireworks extravaganzas and a record-setting seven bobbleheads, plus 13 additional giveaway nights as well as fun, new theme nights and several returning favorites.

"We are excited about promotions for the 2018 season," stated Josh Olerud, the RailRiders Team President and COO. "We spend time every off-season trying to build the best promotional schedule that pays tribute to our heritage, pop culture and what our fans want to see. I think everyone through the gates at PNC Field this season will enjoy this schedule."

The best fireworks shows in Northeast Pennsylvania start on Opening Night at PNC Field, scheduled for April 6, at 7:05 P.M. The RailRiders host the Syracuse Chiefs to begin the new campaign. Post game pyrotechnics will also entertain the crowds three times in June (6, 29, 30), four nights in July (4, 13, 14 and 27), three dates in August (3, 17, 31) and on September 1.

The RailRiders fun and memorable series of bobblehead nights will include a Star Wars-themed Chance Adams on May the Fourth and an Aaron Judge American League Rookie of the Year on May 26. In addition, fans will also receive bobbleheads paying tribute to 2009 International League M.V.P. Shelley Duncan (June 29), 2005 IL M.V.P. Shane Victorino (July 13), the 25th anniversary of the movie The Sandlot and the television hit The Office. The seventh bobblehead, inspired by HBO's Game of Thrones, will be announced at a later date. Three of these will also be inducted into the RailRiders' Bobblehead Hall of Fame and will have a seven-foot version on the concourse at PNC Field.

Several fan-favorite theme nights are back on the schedule for 2018. Star Wars Night is Friday, May the Fourth. Gates open at 5:30 with the cHANce Adams bobblehead giveaway. The Rail-Riders will wear Han Solo-inspired jerseys while Star Wars characters patrol the concourse.

Man vs. Marathon is back on track for July 12, presented by Planet Fitness, as runners from NEPA and beyond assemble teams of 5 athletes challenge the players on the field to see who can finish their discipline first; 26.2 miles or nine innings of baseball.

Princess and Pirates Night is scheduled for July 27 with a storybook mix of picturesque royalty and swashbucklers participating in tea parties and treasure hunts at PNC Field and post game fireworks after the final out.

When PNC Field needs superheroes, the bravest and cutest masked warriors NEPA arrive. Superhero Night returns August 17 and the first 2,500 fans will receive an Avengers-themed t-shirt to help ward off the pesky Norfolk Tides.

The promotional schedule will also showcase new theme nights throughout the season. Our first-ever Caturday is May 12. Over the last five years, the RailRiders have opened their doggy doors for our four-legged friends. It's that time every cat has its day at PNC Field.

June 8 is Harry Potter Night as we blend the wizarding world with Minor League Baseball. Hogwart's has borrowed some space here at PNC Field, so we will have butter beer for all ages, a Snake/Owl/Spider petting zoo and the four Houses of Hogwart's divided among all the RailRiders' wizards and fans.

Backyard Baseball Tribute Night is slated for June 9. The classic video game debuted in 1997 and its final active player, Carlos Beltran, recently retired. We will also use this chance to celebrate the wiffle ball's induction into the Toy Hall of Fame by giving away an Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez Silver Slugger wiffle ball set.

June 30 is our first-ever Teddy Bear Toss. Fans are asked to bring a new teddy bear (or any stuffed animal) that will be donated to local children here in NEPA. The team will also don custom jerseys as they become the Scranton/ Wilkes Barre Teddy Bears for one night only!

The Sandlot Night is July 28 as we celebrate the 25th anniversary of the classic baseball movie that brought us Scotty Smalls, Ham, Squints, Benny "The Jet" and Hercules. On September 1, PNC Field will host a tribute to The Office. Upon entry, fans can sign a petition to bring the show back before taking a walk from department to department at Dunder Mifflin in a way that only the team from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre can. Both The Sandlot and The Office nights will feature exclusive bobbleheads and appearances.

Other great giveaways in 2018 will be a replica road jersey and a kid's Aaron Judge emoji pinstripe jersey. Dates for those giveaways will be announced soon. The RailRiders' Legends Series is also coming back during the new season. Appearances and game dates will be announced closer to Opening Day. The Legends Series features former professional athletes signing autographs on the concourse at PNC Field during RailRiders games.

The RailRiders will host two school day games beginning at 10:35 A.M. May 2 is a S.T.E.M. themed-day, teaching the fundamentals of science, technology, engineering and mathematics. May 17 is a dinosaur-themed day with characters on the field and concourse throughout the game. Our community outreach games span from Faith and Family Night on April 21, Vs. Cancer Night on June 6, Youth Baseball and Softball Night on June 9, Alzheimer's Night on June 29 with custom jerseys, Stand Up 2 Cancer Night on July 4, raising money for cancer research through the SWB Pinstripes Foundation, and Military Appreciation Night on July 14 with patriotic jerseys.

All of the top nightly themes will return in 2018. Sunday is Family Fun Day, Monday is Dollar Dog and Military Night while Tuesday is once again set with $2.00 ticket, food and beverage specials. Wednesday is Pay-It-Forward Night, followed by Budweiser's Thirsty Thursday and Glow-in-the-Park Friday. Saturday games will be highlighted by the giveaway items.

These promotions and dates are subject to change and further additions will be made to the 2018 promotional schedule as the season approaches. Please call (570) 969-2255 or visit www.swbrailriders.com for season tickets, mini-plans or more information.

