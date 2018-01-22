SWB RailRiders - RailRiders Announce Geisinger

News Release

Geisinger becomes Official Health Care Provider of SWB RailRiders Multi-year agreement also includes sports medicine and orthopedic care for team

MOOSIC, PA - Geisinger has been named the official health system of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, the Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, as part of a multi-year sponsorship.

"Geisinger, the RailRiders and the Yankees share a commitment to excellence," said Dr. Anthony D. Aquilina, regional president of Geisinger Northeast. "Our team at Geisinger is devoted to high-quality, value-based care for the people who live and work in Northeastern Pennsylvania. This partnership provides more opportunities to support our local team and - together - enrich the health of our community by encouraging fitness and exercise."

"The RailRiders and Yankees are proud to work with Geisinger," said Josh Olerud, RailRiders president and chief operating officer. "Their reputation as a leader in our community is unmatched, and this partnership allows the RailRiders to better utilize their services while also helping promote the positive effect Geisinger has here in Northeast Pennsylvania."

The partnership goes into effect this season.

As the official Health Care Provider, Geisinger's sponsorship includes: * Providing injury prevention training sessions at the stadium for local high school athletic directors, coaches, players and youth leagues * Six Geisinger health fairs at the field * The creation of a healthy food options on the suite menu * "Health Awareness" theme nights * Serving as the official medical staff of RailRiders University * A presenting partner of the Challenger Little League * Naming rights to the Plaza and Kids Zone

The agreement compliments a broader commitment to building community partnerships.

"At the Geisinger Musculoskeletal Institute, our goal is to get our patients moving - fit and active - so they can maintain a healthy lifestyle," said Michael Suk, M.D., chief physician officer and chair of the Geisinger Musculoskeletal Institute. "Maintaining an active lifestyle is also a goal of the RailRiders team, whose commitment to the community is as important as what they do on the field." "We look forward to more additional opportunities to work with the RailRiders and Yankees to best benefit our community," Dr. Aquilina said.

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders open their 2018 season on April 6 at PNC Field and season tickets are available now.

For more information on this announcement, please contact Adam Marco with the RailRiders at (570) 969-2255 or Alysha Davis with Geisinger at (570) 808-3652.

