SWB Game Notes

News Release

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: Shortstop Tyler Wade was among several to have big nights at the plate in a 10-6 victory for the RailRiders over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs at PNC Field.

T-WADE: Wade enjoyed a 4-for-5 night with a sac fly for his first Triple-A RBI and two stolen bases. Five games into his Triple-A career, he has gone 11-for-20 (.550) with a walk and has hits in nine of his last 12 at-bats. Wade owns three of the team's six total steals.

YOUTH MOVEMENT: Wade, Dustin Fowler and Clint Frazier, the RailRiders' usual 1-2-3 hitters early this season, are all 22 years old. The IL's mean-average age for position players early this season is 26.8.

THE SHERIFF: For a second straight night, Mark Payton posted three hits. He has doubled in all three of his games played, scored two runs last night and is off to a 7-for-12 (.583) start this season.

BE THE BALL: Tyler Webb (1-0) came through with a big relief appearance to help calm an IronPigs rally. The left-hander held Lehigh Valley scoreless over 3.2 innings. He allowed one hit and struck out six.

RUBEN ON FLY: After Lehigh Valley starter Jake Thompson departed with a couple of men on base in the third, Ruben Tejada greeted Mark Leiter with a three-run homer to left. After Lehigh Valley turned a 7-0 deficit into a 7-6 tightrope walk, Tejada alertly tagged up from third base and scored an insurance run without a throw on Frazier's sac fly to medium right in the seventh. Tejada has gone 5-for-12 (.417) to start the year with a pair of extra-base hits.

#ELITE: Catcher Eddy Rodriguez smacked a two-run double on a two-hit night. His two-out two-bagger went the opposite way in the eighth for the 10-6 margin that went final.

THE FULL MONTY: Jordan Montgomery whiffed the first two men he faced in his big league debut yesterday as the Yankees beat the Rays, 8-4. He allowed three runs (two earned) over 4.2 frames and struck out seven. He became the second Yankees southpaw since 1913 to record 7+K in his MLB debut, joining Al Leiter, uncle of Lehigh Valley reliever Mark Leiter. Montgomery and catcher Kyle Higashioka became the first Yankees pitcher-catcher combo to each make their first MLB starts in the same game since RHP Jorge De Paula and C Michel Hernandez in game two of a Sept. 26, 2003 doubleheader against the Orioles.

LOOK OUT BELOW: Double-A Trenton clubbed Akron yesterday, 9-3, as lefty Justus Sheffield (1-0) struck out six and allowed one unearned run over 5.2 innings of two-hit ball in his 2017 debut...Sheffield, like the RailRiders' Frazier and Ben Heller, joined the Yankees via last season's trade of Andrew Miller to Cleveland...Gleyber Torres tripled and drove in a run on a 2-for-5 night with a run scored for the Thunder while Miguel Andujar picked up four RBIs and went 1-for-3 with a double and two sacrifice flies...Andujar leads the EL and the Yankees' farm with 11 RBIs...Single scores in the eighth and ninth carried Advanced-A Tampa to a 3-2 walk-off win over Fort Myers...Jorge Mateo started in center field for a second straight game and went 1-for-4 with a steal...Mateo is off to an 8-for-25 (.320) start with two doubles and an FSL-best six stolen bases in seven attempts...Right-hander Albert Abreu whiffed a career-best 11 over 5.2 innings in Low-A Charleston's 4-0 defeat of Augusta last night...The 19-year-old, who came over in last year's Brian McCann trade with the Astros, hit 100 mph on the radar gun per Charleston's Eric Sutera and threw 61 of his 83 pitches for strikes...Abreu paces the Low-A SAL with 17 strikeouts.

