SwampDogs Strike First in Loss to Sharks

News Release

WILMINGTON, N.C. - The Fayetteville SwampDogs (20-12) dropped their first game at Wilmington this season with the Sharks (17-16) taking their first win against the Dogs at Buck Hardee Field in 6 meetings by a score of 4-1.

Andrew Henrickson (East Carolina) scored on a Jayson Newman (Cal State Northridge) single to put the SwampDogs on the board in the first inning for the second straight night. History would repeat itself in more way than one of Thursday night as the SwampDogs would once again fail to add to their first inning run in the subsequent 8 innings.

Justin Dean (Lenoir-Rhyne) scored the Sharks first run to tie things up in the first on a Michael Sandle (South Alabama) double. Wilmington would tack on two more in the 2nd inning with Ward Coleman (New Hanover High School) and Dayton Dugas (Wichita State) both scoring to put the SwampDogs ahead for good.

The Sharks would tack on one more insurance run in the 6th inning thanks to Thatcher Coleman (Presbyterian) scoring on a Dean single.

Dallas Oliver (Florida A&M) made his SwampDogs debut dropping his first start to fall to (0-1). Jonathan Jahn (South Carolina) picked up his second win (2-3). Evan Brabrand (NC State) picked his third save on the season as Wilmington moved above .500 for the first time this season.

The SwampDogs return to the Swamp on Friday for their Summer Spooktacular against the Wilmington Sharks. The gates will open at 6 with first pitch at 7:05.


