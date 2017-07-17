SwampDogs Stomp the Mustangs

News Release

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville SwampDogs (24-15) got back to their winning ways topping the Martinsville Mustangs (15-23) in their lone regular season meeting by a score of 11-2.

The SwampDogs started the scoring early as Jayson Newman (Cal State Northridge) scored on a RBI single into right field from Trent Franson to put the SwampDogs ahead 1-0 in the second inning.

The SwampDogs would tack on two more in the 4th on a two out double from Jonathan Allen (San Francisco) that drove home Matt Morrow (Wright State) and Andrew Henrickson (East Carolina) putting Fayetteville ahead 3-0 after 4 innings.

Newman would bring home a run of his own in the 6th to run his team-high RBI total to 29, driving in Morrow putting the Dogs ahead 4-0.

Fayetteville would seal the Mustangs fate with a 7-run seventh inning to stop the SwampDogs two-game with authority. Fayetteville had five hits in the inning from Juwan Burney (Delta State), Austin Edgette (Bloomsburg), Newman, Allen, and Justin Hawkins (Clemson) to put the SwampDogs ahead 11-0.

Martinsville would break up the shutout plating two runs in the 9th inning, but Fayetteville shut the door on any comeback thoughts with Michael Farnell (Murray State) making his pitching debut in the 9th inning.

Matt Morrow contributed 3 runs scored while Jayson Newman added a second run driven in adding one more to his season total of 30 RBIs on the season.

Brett Brooks (LSU-Alexandria) took the win in his SwampDogs debut, going 2.2 innings without allowing a hit or a run to improve to (1-0). Dylan Spacke (Long Beach State) took the loss for Martinsville dropping to (0-2) on the season after allowing 4 earned runs in 5 innings.

