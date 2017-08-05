SwampDogs Shutdown Salamanders

News Release

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. - The Fayetteville SwampDogs (32-21) took to the road for the penultimate time in the regular season heading north to defeat the Holly Springs Salamanders (24-29) at Ting Stadium for the final time this season by a score of 11-8.

The SwampDogs would strike first in Holly Springs as an errant throw by Salamanders' catcher Peyton Isaacson (Coastal Carolina) on a Fayetteville double-steal allowed Matt Morrow (Wright State) to score the first run of the game putting the 'Dogs ahead 1-0 in the first inning.

Jameel Edney (Bethune-Cookman) busted things open further in the second inning with his third home run of the year, clearing the left field wall with a 3-run shot to put Fayetteville ahead 4-0.

Jayson Newman (Cal State Northridge) continues to swing the hottest bat in the Coastal Plain League after driving his 11th homer of the season over the left-center field wall to put the SwampDogs ahead 5-0 with his solo shot in the third inning.

Jameel Edney would continue his hot night at the plate bringing home Jose Rojas (Miami Dade College) for his 4th RBI on a two-out double to put the SwampDogs ahead 6-0.

Josh Avila (University of Cumberlands) returned the favor of his offense not allowing a Salamander to score until the fourth inning on a solo home run from Dalton Hoiles (Shippesnburg) to put the Salamanders on the board.

Avila would exit following a solid 5th inning picking up the victory to improve to (1-0) following another SwampDogs run in the top-half of the inning thanks to a two-out single from Sam Ilario (Rhode Island) that scored Jonathan Allen (San Francisco) from second base to put the SwampDogs ahead 7-1.

The Salamanders would mount a rally in the 7th inning that was limited to one run thanks to Ricky Heagerty (Austin Peay) who entered out of the bullpen with runners on second and third with two outs and induced a ground out off the bat of Tripp Shelton (UNC-Greensboro) to SwampDogs second baseman Matt Morrow to end the threat and keep Fayetteville ahead 7-2 after 7 innings.

The SwampDogs would add some additional insurance runs in the 8th inning as Jameel Edney would tack on his 5th RBI of the night on a groundout following Andrew Henrickson's (East Carolina) walk with the bases loaded and an infield RBI single from Jason Paredes (Frostburg State) to put the SwampDogs ahead 10-2.

The Salamanders would make things interesting in the 8th inning with a 3-run dinger from Dominic Cammarata (Charlotte) bringing the Salamanders within four runs following a RBI double from Jacob Jaye (VMI) to plate the first run of the 8th inning. Jayson Newman would enter the game out of the bullpen to neutralize the threat with a strikeout and groundout stranding a runner at 2nd and keeping Fayetteville on top for good.

Jonathan Allen would provide one final highlight for the CPL's best offense driving the SwampDogs 3rd home run of the game into the Salamanders bullpen in right-center field for his 5th long ball of the year to put the SwampDogs ahead 11-6.

Newman would pitch out of a bases loaded jam in the 9th inning following two runs on bases loaded walks from the Salamanders to bring the tying run aboard at first base where he was stranded as the SwampDogs held on by a score of 11-8.

Salamanders starter Jake Lewis (UNC-Greensboro) took the loss for Holly Springs dropping the lefty to (1-3).

