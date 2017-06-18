SwampDogs Drop Second Straight

News Release

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville SwampDogs (9-7) dropped their second straight contest, following the team's recent four-game winning streak, to the Wilmington Shark (7-9) by a final score of 9-5.

The Sharks offense proved to be too much for Fayetteville starter Matt Hargreaves (Air Force), who was handed his second loss of the year after lasting just 1.2 innings and allowing three earned runs to fall to (1-2).

Daniel Johnson (3-1) (Charleston Southern) controlled the game well from the rubber for Wilmington, tossing 6 innings, while giving up just two earned runs to the SwampDogs offense.

The Sharks offense was lead by Trevor McCutchin's (Oral Roberts) three RBI night, giving him five on the season in just two starts with Wilmington.

Austin Edgette (Bloomsburg) provided an offense boost to the Dogs offense with three RBIs of his own, with Jay Robinson (New Orleans) and Jameel Edney (Bethune Cookman) plating the other two SwampDogs' runs.

Errors continue to plague Fayetteville, with four infield errors leading to four runs for the Sharks, continuing a trend started last night when an infield error plated Florence's winning run.

The SwampDogs now embark on their longest road trip of the season with a long drive to Savannah tomorrow, before back-to-back road trips to face the Sharks at their home ballpark in Wilmington.

The SwampDogs return to The Swamp on Thursday for First Responder's Night presented by Cape Fear Valley Health. First pitch is at 7:05 with the gates opening at 6.


