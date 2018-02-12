Swamp Rabbits Weekly

ONE IS THE LONELIEST NUMBER

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits (20-24-3-1), proud ECHL affiliate of the New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack, took the ice just once last week, facing off with the Jacksonville Icemen on Tuesday night. The Swamp Rabbits battled back to tie the game in the second period as both Evan Jasper and Caleb Herbert recorded goals for Greenville. Goaltender Ty Rimmer made a game high 17 saves in the first period and eventually finished the game with 45 stops. The Icemen capitalized on a 2-on-0 in the third period to take the lead and eventually potted an empty net goal to produce a 4-2 final score. Sean Flanagan, Sergey Zborovskiy, Shane Walsh, and Matt Prapavessis also recorded points in the game, assisting on Greenville's pair of goals.

HOT HARE

Ty Rimmer - 1 GP | (0-1-0-0), 45 Saves, 3.08 GAA, .938 SV%

Greenville's netminder produced another 40+ save outing, marking his ninth game with over 40 saves this season. The Edmonton, Alberta native has accrued 900 saves this season, fifth highest among all ECHL goaltenders. Rimmer has made 185 saves in almost 300 minutes of play in his last five starts, earning a .920 save percentage. The 6-foot-1 goaltender is three wins away from having the fifth most victories by a Swamp Rabbits netminder.

RABBIT TAILS

Nick Betz was removed injured reserve today. Betz left the team for personal reasons and has been placed on team suspension to retain his ECHL rights.

Forward Caleb Herbert has been loaned to the AHL's San Jose Barracuda, earning his second call-up of the season.

Greenville acquired goaltender Greg Dodds on waivers while adding defensemen Anthony Calabrese and Vytal Cote in a pair trades over the weekend.

Since facing off with Jacksonville on Feb. 6, Greenville has not played a game resulting in the team's second longest streak without a contest this season. (Dec. 29-Jan. 5)

This week, Greenville will play four games in five nights for the third and final time this season.

UPCOMING GAMES

TOMORROW, Feb. 13 | Swamp Rabbits vs. Gladiators | 7:00 p.m.

We are throwing ticket prices back TOMORROW night. Grab two tickets for $20 and enjoy our Hoppy Hour specials, including $3 domestic beer, and select $2 concessions from 5-8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased before the game through the Swamp Rabbits office or at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena box office.

Thursday, Feb. 15 | Swamp Rabbits vs. Monarchs | 7:00 p.m.

Thirsty Thursday presented by Harbor Inn features great drink specials at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Enjoy $3 domestic beer and select $2 concessions from 6-8 p.m. at the arena concession stands. Grab two tickets for $20 through the Swamp Rabbits office or at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena box office.

Friday, Feb. 16 | Swamp Rabbits @ Admirals | 7:00 p.m.

The Swamp Rabbits travel to Norfolk for the first time this season after facing the Admirals twice on home ice this season.

Saturday, Feb. 17 | Swamp Rabbits @ Admirals | 7:00 p.m.

Greenville finishes the week with their third game in as many days and their fourth outing against the Norfolk Admirals this year.

SOUTH DIVISION STANDINGS

Florida Everblades (34-9-1-4) = 73 PTS

South Carolina Stingrays (31-11-5-1) = 68 PTS

Atlanta Gladiators (25-24-1-2) = 53 PTS

Orlando Solar Bears (21-22-5-1) = 48 PTS

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (20-24-3-1) = 44 PTS

Norfolk Admirals (18-25-5-1) = 42 PTS

Jacksonville Icemen (17-27-3-3) = 40 PTS

Images from this story

