Swamp Rabbits Weekly: Edition 19

February 19, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release





Greenville finishes week with close pair of outings in Norfolk, prepare for another four-game week against Gladiators, Komets, and Walleye.

HARD FINISH TO FOUR GAMES

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (20-28-3-1), proud ECHL affiliate of the New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack, played four games last week and ended in Norfolk, Virginia over the weekend. After dropping a pair of contests to the Gladiators and Monarchs, the Swamp Rabbits posted close contests against the Admirals. Friday night Greenville was able to tie Norfolk in the first period as Austin McKay tallied a power play goal, but the Admirals responded 11 seconds later to regain the lead. Greg Dodds fought off 43 shots in the effort to keep Greenville in the contest however, the Admirals prevailed 3-1 with a late goal.

The following night the pair of South Division rivals traded blows, eventually resulting in a third period tying goal from Joe Basaraba with eight minutes remaining in the game. Greenville was halted by Jamie Murray to only one goal despite a season-high 21 shots on goal in the third period. TJ Melancon potted his second of the night in the final five minutes to seal a 4-3 win for Norfolk. Both Matt Prapavessis and Shane Walsh recorded goals for Greenville in the game while Ty Rimmer ended the contest with 32 saves.

HOT HARE

Austin McKay - 3 GP | 3 PTS (2G, 1A), 14 Shots

The rookie center returned to the lineup on Thursday and subsequently earned three points to finish the week. After missing seven games, the Toronto, Ontario native tallied a pair of goals and added an assist. McKay rattled off a career-high six shots on both Friday and Saturday night at the Norfolk Scope. The Lake Superior State University alum tied a career best three-game point streak to achieve 15 points (8G, 7A) this season.

RABBIT TAILS

Swamp Rabbits alum, goaltender Brandon Halverson, made his NHL debut on Saturday night. Halverson logged 12:33 seconds in relief of Henrik Lundquist against the Ottawa Senators and made five saves in net.

Defensemen Daniel Echeverri and Jake Schultz both earned their first point in the ECHL, earning assists this week.

Netminder Greg Dodds made his Greenville debut this week, making 63 saves in 92 minutes of play.

Forward Joe Basaraba reached 15 goals for the second time in his career with a goal in Norfolk.

Shane Walsh is two games away from his 100th career contest and recorded his 10th career multi-point outing on Saturday night.

UPCOMING GAMES

TOMORROW, Feb. 20 | Swamp Rabbits vs. Gladiators | 7:00 p.m.

Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering Night presented by Michelin offers students the ability to learn more about Michelin's Technical Scholars Program. It is also a 2-for-$20 Tuesday and enjoy our Hoppy Hour specials, including $3 domestic beer, and select $2 concessions from 5-8 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 23 | Swamp Rabbits @ Komets | 8:00 p.m.

The Swamp Rabbits make the trip to Fort Wayne, Indiana for the first time since Nov. 22, 2014. The Komets are on a 10-game point streak entering the week.

Saturday, Feb. 24 | Swamp Rabbits @ Komets | 7:30 p.m.

Greenville plays its eighth game against Fort Wayne in franchise history. The club is 3-1-2 against the Komets prior to the road-trip.

Sunday, Feb. 25 | Swamp Rabbits @ Walleye | 5:15 p.m.

The Swamp Rabbits finish a 3-in-3 northern road trip in Toledo, Ohio. In 20 games since 2010, the Swamp Rabbits are 15-4-1 against the Walleye.

SOUTH DIVISION STANDINGS

Florida Everblades (35-11-1-4) = 75 PTS

South Carolina Stingrays (32-11-5-1) = 70 PTS

Atlanta Gladiators (26-26-1-2) = 55 PTS

Orlando Solar Bears (23-24-5-1) = 52 PTS

Norfolk Admirals (20-26-5-1) = 46 PTS

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (20-28-3-1) = 44 PTS

Jacksonville Icemen (18-28-3-3) = 42 PTS

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...



ECHL Stories from February 19, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.