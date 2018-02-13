Swamp Rabbits Fall to Gladiators 5-0

Greenville, SC - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits (20-25-3-1), proud ECHL affiliate of the New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack, fell to the Atlanta Gladiators (26-24-1-2) tonight 5-0 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Both teams battled through bouncing pucks and odd-man opportunities to finish their ninth matchup of the season. The Swamp Rabbits are now 3-5-1-0 against the Gladiators this season with two more meetings left on the schedule.

Greenville positioned a close contest in the first period with the Gladiators capitalizing on one of few opportunities. Darby Llewellyn collided with Anthony Calabrese at center ice, causing the Swamp Rabbits defender to lose his stick while the Glads were in transition. Colin Jacobs took the puck down the left side of the ice and put a shot toward the crease. Llewellyn finished the chance for Atlanta, jamming in the rebound for his ninth goal of the season at 5:40 of the period.

Greenville matched the Gladiators with nine shots in the first period including a point-blank chance for Shane Walsh on a turnover in the offensive zone. Walsh was denied the goal on the chance along with the team's eight other shots. Goaltenders Sean Bonar and Ty Rimmer made good saves in the effort including a late effort stop by Rimmer at the end of the period.

The Gladiators opened the second period with a pair of goals in the first six minutes. Tanner Pond tallied his 10th goal of the season off a few crisp passes from Lindsay Sparks and Jacobs just over a minute into the middle period. Sparks followed up with a tally of his own four minutes later. Taylor Doherty sailed a pass from below his own goal line, connecting with Sparks at the offensive blue line for a breakaway. His 11th of the season was fired just inside the left post to give the Gladiators a 3-0 advantage. Sparks and Pond finished the night with a team high three points (1G, 2A).

Daniel Gentzler tallied his first goal of the season on a rebound late in the period, pushing the lead to 4-0. The Gladiators fired a total of 14 shots on net in the middle frame while holding Greenville to just four shots on goal.

Capping the night was Phil Lane, netting his 26th goal of the season in transition with Pond and Sparks. The line moved up the ice with quick passes before Lane was tossed a pass on the right side of the net to make it 5-0 Atlanta.

Greenville finished the night without a goal on five power play chances but stopped Atlanta's only chance of the evening. Bonar earned his third shutout of the season with 22 saves while Rimmer was beaten despite 25 saves. The Swamp Rabbits week continues Thursday night against the Manchester Monarchs, beginning a three-game weekend. Greenville hosts Manchester before traveling to Norfolk, Virginia to face the Admirals on Friday and Saturday night.

