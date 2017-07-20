Swamp Bats Top Mountaineers in 14 Innings

News Release

KEENE, N.H. - In a game that took just shy of five hours to play, the Keene Swamp Bats topped the Vermont Mountaineers, 5-4 on Wednesday night in a 14-inning New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL) contest. Keene infielder Takahiro Yamada (Columbus, Ind./U of Dayton) hit a walk-off solo home run in the bottom of the 14th to win the game for the 'Bats.

The Swamp Bats didn't lead until Yamada's home run on the final play of the game. After both teams scored a run in their respective halves of the 12th inning, a 3-3 tie turned into a 4-4 knot, which is the score that would stand until the walk-off.

Keene came back from one run down in the eighth inning to tie the contest at three. Shortstop Dean Lockery (New Haven, C.T./Central Connecticut State) hit a solo home run to center field to give the Swamp Bats late life and push the game into extra innings.

Vermont pulled ahead in the top of the 12th inning, scoring the go-ahead run on an RBI double by pinch hitter Zachary Schultz (Indiana, Pa./Kent State). Outfielder Otis Statum (Oakland, Calif./U of Nevada Reno) scored from second base after reaching on a walk earlier in the frame.

But the lead didn't hold.

Keene loaded the bases in the bottom of the 12th and Lockery hit an RBI single, scoring Patrick Sullivan (Sandy Springs, Ga./U of Georgia) from third. The Mountaineers would eventually work out of the bases-loaded, one out jam. Reliever Alex Sarmiento (Pembroke Pines, Fla./St. Thomas) got the second out of the inning on a pop-up to the shortstop before Kevin Kernan (Mahopac, N.Y./Stony Brook) came in to pitch and struck out Alex Griffith (Bristol, Va./U of Pittsburgh) for the final out of the frame.

The Mountaineers got on the scoreboard early in the contest with a pair of homers in the first inning. Second baseman Ben Bavly (Newton, Mass./Northeastern) hit a two-run shot with one out and catcher Jesse Forestell (Homewood, Ill./Western Michigan) hit his first blast of the year two batters later.

Keene got one run back in the bottom of the first on an Alex Brewer (Lewisburg, Tenn./Vanderbilt) RBI single. Brewer scored another run in the fourth when Robert Boselli III (Ventnor, N.J./St. Johns) drove him in on a sacrifice fly.

Mountaineers reliever Brian Eddy (Worcester, Mass./Indiana State), who came in to pitch the 14th, suffered the loss after giving up the leadoff homer to Yamada.

Outside of the blemish in the 14th, the Vermont pitching staff was strong on Wednesday. Starter Tom Muratore (Mamaroneck, N.Y./Lesley) pitched seven solid innings, allowing just two runs on four hits. Scott Creedon (Braintree, Mass./Broward) came in in relief of Muratore, allowing one run on three hits over four innings.

Jack Pilcher (Zionsville, Ind./Butler) got the win for Keene after pitching a scoreless top of the 14th.

Scott Creedon, Alex Sarmiento, and Mountaineers manager Johnston Hobbs were ejected from Wednesday's game.

Vermont (15-18) will travel to White River Junction, Vt. on Thursday to face the Upper Valley Nighthawks. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. at Maxfield Sports Complex. The game can be heard on CBS Sports 1240-AM WSKI or online through The NECBL Broadcast Network

