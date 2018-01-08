Svedberg Shootout Slapper Downs Griffins

January 8, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs
News Release
ROCKFORD, Ill. - Viktor Svedberg scored in the fourth round of a shootout and Jeff Glass turned away each of the four shots he faced to send the Rockford IceHogs to a 3-2 win over the Grand Rapids Griffins Saturday night at the BMO Harris Bank Center.
Svedberg, in his first shootout attempt of the season, blasted a slap shot from the high slot past Jared Coreau for the game-winning goal. Glass turned away Axel Holmstrom, Ben Street, Matt Lorito and Vili Saarijarvi to earn his ninth win of the season. His counterpart, Coreau, stopped Tomas Jurco, David Jampf and Matthew Highmore before yielding a goal to Svedberg.
The Griffins forced overtime and eventually the shootout after rallying with a last-second goal to tie the game at 2-2. Matthew Ford batted a pass out of the air from Lorito and the puck bounced off of Glass' helmet and trickled into the net with less than two seconds remaining.
David Kampf and Tomas Jurco each scored a goal and registered an assist to finish with multi-point nights for the IceHogs. Lorito also found twine for the Griffins in the opening period to originally tie the game, 1-1, 9:23 into the stanza.
Glass finished with 31 saves and has now posted a 2.07 GAA over his last 10 games since Dec. 1.
