Supercuts Trims It up with Sox

News Release

MARYSVILLE, CALIFORNIA - The Yuba-Sutter Gold Sox are proud to announce that they will be re-partnering with Supercuts in the 2018 season. "We work with the Supercuts team both on and off the season. We're excited to see what this season has in store for us. We know that Supercuts bleeds blue and gold for the Gold Sox," said VP/GM Michael Mink.

During the season, children enjoy playing in the jump house, getting their faces painted, and much more in the Supercuts Kidz Zone. Fans can also expect free haircut coupons and exclusive gate giveaways specified nights courtesy of Supercuts.

Supercuts specializes in haircuts, coloring hair, waxing, and much more. Their trained professionals are prepared to give advice for any hairstyle or product question. Each haircut also comes with a free Hot Towel Refresher to rejuvenate and refresh you after your visit. The helpful staff works hard to provide a comfortable space so that both men and women can feel relaxed and enjoy their visit.

THE GREAT WEST LEAGUE: The Great West League is one of the premier summer collegiate wood bat leagues in North America, providing a professional, minor league baseball atmosphere for top college players seeking professional baseball careers, while providing affordable family entertainment and enriching the quality of life in its member communities.

