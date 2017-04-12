Suns Slam Door on Lakewood with Seven-Run Inning

April 12, 2017 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hagerstown Suns
News Release
HAGERSTOWN, Md. - One night after the Suns blew a ninth-inning lead and played into the 15th inning, they left no doubt on Wednesday by plating seven insurance runs in the eighth inning to blowout the Lakewood BlueClaws, 10-2.
18-year-old Juan Soto went 3-for-5 at the plate with a solo home run in the sixth plus RBI singles in the seventh and eighth.
All nine Suns batters came to the plate in the eighth. Jake Noll slammed a two-run triple off the wall in straightaway center and later scored when Nick Banks launched his first homer of the season.
Banks finished 3-for-5 with 3 RBI. Blake Perkins also tallied a multi-hit night, going 2-for-2 with two walks and two runs scored.
For the third straight day, the Suns overcame an early deficit to the BlueClaws with a rally in the sixth inning or later, completing a three-game sweep of Lakewood.
19-year-old Tyler Watson made his second start of the season for Hagerstown and matched a career-high with seven strikeouts in five complete innings. Ace reliever Jorge Pantoja earned the win, his first of the season, running his scoreless streak up to six innings pitched.
The Suns finished the opening homestead with a 5-2 record and now co-lead the South Atlantic League Northern Division standings with the Greensboro Grasshoppers.
Next up, the Suns hit the road for a seven-game road trip beginning with four games against the in-state rival Delmarva Shorebirds. The Suns return home to Municipal Stadium in Hagerstown for the first Thirsty Thursday of the season on April 20 at 6:05 against the Shorebirds.
For tickets, call (301) 791-6266 or visit hagerstownsuns.com.
