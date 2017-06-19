Suns Skid Continues, Get Swept in DH by Brockton

News Release

The Pittsfield Suns (8-7) continue to struggle after their best start in franchise history. They lose both games of the double header against the Brockton Rox (9-2) 8-3 in game one and 9-3 in game 2.

Game one would see the Rox pulling ahead and staying ahead. They scored three in the first, two in the second, then a run each in the fourth, fifth, and sixth. The Suns would only gather two runs in the seventh and one in the eight.

Mason Palmieri (2-0) got the win in game one. Nathan Florence (0-2) was given the loss.

The Elser Animal Control Pest Player of the Game for game one went to Kevin Donati, who went 2-4 with a walk, stolen base, and 2 RBI.

Game two would see the Rox pulling ahead early with five runs in the second, then two runs each in the fourth and sixth. Suns only scored two in the third and one in the sixth.

Drake Titus (2-0) got the win in game one. Cal Slepkow (2-1) was given the loss.

The Elser Animal Control Pest Player of the Game for game two went to Zack Smith, who went 2-4 a run scored.

The Pittsfield Suns return home to play the Seacoast Mavericks. Pittsfield's Mitch Holcomb will go pitch for pitch alongside Brockton's Luke Dawson. The Pittsfield Suns celebrate Father's Day at Wahconah Park, so all you families come out and thank Dad. Gates open at 4 PM with first pitch at 5 PM.

