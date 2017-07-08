Suns Shut Down Navs

News Release

The Pittsfield Suns (14-15-1) pitched around the North Shore Navigators (11-16-1), defeating them 5-2.

The Suns would score first in the 2nd by an RBI double by Jacob Westerman. Things would pace slowly until the 7th. Ryan Arena hit a 2 RBI double with the bases loaded to make it a 3-0 lead. Suns would get 2 more in the 8th as Justin Cooke blasted a 2-run bomb to make it 5-0.

The Navigators did muster up a mini rally in the 9th. Chris Cabrera pinch hit to the tune of a 2 RBI single, but that would be the only offense gathered.

Bob Hamel (3-1) got the win. Conor Bawiec (0-5) got a lose. Craig Lacey notched his fifth save of the season.

The Elser Animal Control Pest Player of the Game went to Bob Hamel, who hurled 7 innings, giving up only 3 hits, two walks, and 6 punchouts.

The Pittsfield Suns play at home on Saturday as they take on the Nashua Silver Knights. Silver Knights will have Mike Curtis on the mound opposite Pittsfield's Gage Feeney. Gates open at 6 PM. First pitch is slated for 7 PM.

