Suns Release 2019 Regular Season Schedule

August 21, 2018 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hagerstown Suns News Release





Hagerstown, MD - The Hagerstown Suns, Class-A Affiliate of the Washington Nationals, are excited to reveal their schedule for the 2019 South Atlantic League regular season. The 2019 season will be Hagerstown's 39th with the Suns playing 140 games, 70 of which will be held at Historic Municipal Stadium.

The 2019 season kicks off with the Suns on a seven-game road trip beginning in Greensboro, North Carolina with the season-opener on Thursday, April 4th. The Suns will play three games against the Lakewood BlueClaws before heading home, to Hagerstown, for the home opener at Historic Municipal Stadium on April 11th against the Asheville Tourists. The Suns welcome the Lexington Legends to the Muni April 15-17, the Greenville Drive April 22-24, and the Greensboro Grasshoppers April 25-28. In all, The Suns host 14 games at Historic Municipal Stadium in the opening month of the 2019 season.

May will see the Hickory Crawdads, Kannapolis Intimidators, Rome Braves, and Lakewood all visit Historic Municipal Stadium for the first time in the 2019 season. Lakewood will be in town May 8-10 for a three-game set, but the month will be highlighted by an eight-game home stand May 17-24 with both Hickory and Kannapolis visiting for four games. The Suns re-ignite their Governor's Cup rivalry with the Delmarva Shorebirds on May 25-28 with a four-game set on the other side of Maryland. Rome begins a four-game set that begins May 30 and turns the calendar over to June with the conclusion of the set on June 2nd.

A seven-game stretch at Historic Municipal Stadium is set for June 10-16 as Lakewood returns for three games, followed by the West Virginia Power for four games to wrap up the first half of the 2019 season. Hagerstown starts the second half of the campaign on the road, visiting Rome for four games and Hickory for three between June 20-26. The month wraps up with the Shorebirds starting a four-game set at the Muni that runs from June 27-June 30 as the quest for the Governor's Cup continues in 2019.

Hagerstown finishes off the home stand with Greensboro in town for the 2019 Independence Day celebration at Municipal Stadium on July 1-3 with the Suns heading to the other side of Maryland for four games against Delmarva July 4-7. Lexington, Hickory, and Rome all return to Hagerstown during July.

August will see the Suns take the field at Historic Municipal Stadium 17-times, more than any other month of the season. Rome wraps up a three-game series that runs from July 31-August 2, with the home stand wrapping up as Columbia makes their only trip of the season to Hagerstown August 3-6. The Suns return home for three games against Lakewood August 12-14 but have a six-game home stand August 20-25 with Greenville for three games and Delmarva wrapping up their season set with the Suns in the final three games of the Governor's Cup series.

Lakewood comes to town to wrap up the 2019 regular season from August 30- September 2 to wrap up a 25-game season series between the two teams. The Suns play Lakewood the most in 2019, while Hagerstown squares off against the Shorebirds 22 times. The 2019 schedule is subject to change without notice while game times and the 2019 promotional schedule will be announced during the off season.

