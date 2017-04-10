Suns Plate Three in Seventh for Comeback Win

News Release

HAGERSTOWN, Md. - The Suns (3-2) erased an early 4-0 deficit and took the lead for good with three runs in the bottom of the seventh to hand the Lakewood BlueClaws (4-1) their first loss of the season, 5-4.

BlueClaws reliever Zach Morris (Loss, 1-1) was never saved by the bell in the bottom of the seventh after walking Daniel Johnson and Blake Perkins. Trailing 4-2 with one out, Carter Kieboom pulled a two-run double down the left-field line, scoring both Johnson and Perkins to tie the game.

Kieboom's 2-for-4 night at the plate pushed his batting average to .471 in his first week with the Suns at Municipal Stadium.

Juan Soto stepped up next and dropped a single into right, but Kieboom was tagged out after slipping between third base and home plate. Soto raced into second during the rundown and Sheldon Neuse brought him home with a two-out RBI single, putting the Suns ahead for good.

Neuse co-leads the Suns with six runs batted in through the first five games. He's tied with Johnson, who launched his third home run is as many days in the bottom of the third. Jake Noll picked up his third RBI in 2017 with an RBI groundout in the fourth inning.

Suns reliever Hayden Howard (Win, 1-0) earned the win in his Hagerstown debut by throwing three scoreless innings with just one hit allowed while striking out five batters. Jorge Pantoja (Save, 1) threw two scoreless innings to record the first save by any Suns pitcher this season.

First-time Suns starting pitcher Carlos Peî=B1a gave up a home run to Daniel Brito on the very first pitch of the game and allowed three earned runs through the first two frames, but escaped with a no-decision thanks to the Suns comeback.

The Suns and BlueClaws meet again on Tuesday night during the first 'Eats for Seats' promotion of the new season. During every Tuesday home game, fans can bring a canned food item to receive $2 off any game ticket. For more information, call (301) 791-6266 or visit hagerstownsuns.com.

