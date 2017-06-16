Suns Get Bit by Dirt Dawgs Late, Fall in Extras

News Release

The Pittsfield Suns (8-5) lost there fifth straight game and third game in five days against the Wachusett Dirt Dawgs (8-6); this time in extras 7-6.

The Dirt Dawgs grabbed an early with three in the first. Jack Gethings had an RBI single, Joe Jumonville plated a runner with a fielder's choice, and Jack Gethings scored on a double steal with Jumonville

The Suns took the lead in the home half. Scott Holzwasser grounded out to third base and got an RBI, Sean Phelan got an RBI single, which also scored Austin Masel on an error by Kyle Cala, and Ryan Arena had an RBI base knock of his own. Arena would also get an RBI double in the third making it 5-3. Andre Marrero would score in the fifth off a wild pitch, but the Suns final hit of the game would come in the fifth.

The Dirt Dawgs chipped away at the 6-3 lead the Suns had in the sixth. Markus Melendez got an RBI groundout and Sean Webster smashed an RBI triple off the manual scoreboard in left-center.

With the help of a two run home run by Scott Holzwasser, the Suns retook the lead in the fifth.

They would force Craig Lacey to blow his save opportunity in the ninth with an RBI single by Gethings and take the final lead in the tenth with Andrew Bene getting an RBI single, leading the Dirt Dawgs to a 7-6 victory.

Joe Simeone (2-0) got the win. Craig Lacey (0-1) was given the loss and blown save.

The Elser Animal Control Pest Player of the Game went to Ryan Arena, who went 2-5 with a double, stolen base, and 2 RBI.

The Pittsfield Suns will play a double header tomorrow at Campanelli Stadium against the Brockton Rox. Pittsfield's Nathan Florance and Cal Slepkow will take the mound for games 1 and 2 respectively against Brockton's Matt Fogerty and Drake Titus.

