Suns-Fireflies Series Finale Canceled on Tuesday

August 21, 2018 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hagerstown Suns News Release





Hagerstown, MD - The Hagerstown Suns and Columbia Fireflies series finale scheduled for Tuesday, August 21 has been canceled due to wet grounds. The two teams will not make up the game, concluding the season series and home stand.

Fans who purchased tickets to Tuesday's game can exchange those tickets for entry to any remaining regular season Suns contest at Historic Municipal Stadium in 2018. Hagerstown has an off day on Wednesday and returns to action on Thursday, beginning an eight-game road trip with a 7:05 PM first pitch against the Lexington Legends.

The road trip continues with four games in Charleston, West Virginia against the Power before the Suns return to Historic Municipal Stadium for four games against the Kannapolis Intimidators to finish the 2018 regular season. The series opens with a 7:05 PM first pitch on Friday, August 31.

Thursday's broadcast can be heard, starting with the pregame show at 6:55 PM on www.hagerstownsuns.com by going to multimedia and "Listen Live". The broadcast is also available on the Hagerstown Suns Radio Network in the Tune-In Radio and MiLB First Pitch apps.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from August 21, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.