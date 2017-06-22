Suns Drop Second-Half Home Opener to Greensboro

News Release

HAGERSTOWN, Md. - Greensboro first baseman Colby Lusignan launched a three-run homer over the 30-foot wall in center field at Municipal Stadium on Thursday night to put the Grasshoppers (1-0, 38-31) ahead for good over the Hagerstown Suns (0-1, 38-32) in a 5-1 decision to open the second half of the South Atlantic League season.

Hagerstown starter Sterling Sharp (Loss, 3-5) allowed back-to-back singles before Lusignan took him deep on a 418-foot shot in the top of the fourth. Those were the only runs allowed by Sharp, who became just the third Suns starter to pitch seven complete innings. The groundball pitcher induced three double-play balls from the Grasshoppers and allowed no walks with eight hits and three strikeouts.

The Suns plated their lone run in the bottom of the seventh. After catcher Jakson Reetz tallied an infield single and advanced to second on an errant throw from third, left fielder Telmito Agustin drove him in on a groundball single to left, cutting the Greensboro lead to 3-1.

Agustin led the Suns at the plate, finishing 2-for-3 with an RBI. Jake Noll tallied the only other multi-hit game for Hagerstown by going 2-for-4 with a pair of singles.

The 'Hoppers added two more runs in the top of the eighth. Suns reliever Kyle Simonds gave up an RBI single before Lusignan lifted a sacrifice fly to left that tricked Agustin and popped out of his glove for an error, scoring Aaron Knapp from third. Lusignan got credit for the RBI and finished with a game-best four runs batted in.

Simonds exited after allowing two earned runs on two hits in the eighth and Phil Morse struck out two Grasshoppers in the ninth.

Greensboro starter Michael King (Win, 5-4) used only 67 pitches to shut out the Suns through five innings, finishing with four hits, one walk, and three strikeouts. Relievers Nick Neumann, Chad Smith, and Marcus Crescentini held the Suns to just one hit through the final four innings while striking out five.

On Friday at 7:05 p.m., the Suns and 'Hoppers meet again for the second of four games in Hagerstown this weekend on Boonsboro Night, celebrating the 225th anniversary of Hagerstown's nearby neighbor, the town of Boonsboro. The first 1,000 fans through the gate at Municipal Stadium receive a Washington Monument replica presented by Antietam Cable, South Mountain Dental, and Boonsboro Off-Track Betting. For tickets, call 301-791-6266 or visit hagerstownsuns.com.

