Suns\\" Comback Falls Short After Lightning Delay

News Release

The Pittsfield Suns (8-3) struggled after a lightning delay as the comeback fell short against the Martha's Vineyard Sharks (6-5) 7-6.

The Suns were on the board first in the third with three runs. Hal Hughes brought in a run with an RBI single and Zack Smith hit his second homer of the season, a two run shot.

The Martha's Vineyard Sharks would call and raise the stakes in the home half. Jack Roberts punched in an RBI double, Luke Johnson smoked an RBI triple, Philip Clark got a run in on a ground out, and Brian Lane blasted a solo home run to make it 4-3 Sharks at the end of the third.

After a lengthy lightning delay, The Suns scored a run in the fifth as Zack Smith went home on the fielding error of the second baseman. That tied it up at four a piece.

The Sharks would take another lead in the home half again. Owen Taylor smacked a bases-clear double, scoring three runs. That would make it 7-4.

The Suns would try to mount a comeback in the sixth and ninth. Justin Cooke scored on a fielding error by the shortstop in the sixth and Andre Marrero blasted a solo shot in the ninth. However, Chris Farrell, the closer, bounced back to close it out.

Robbie Carillo (1-0) got the win. Austin Wendt (0-1) was given the loss. Chris Farrell got his second save of the season. Andrew Ferraro got the hold.

The Elser Animal Control Pest Player of the Game went to Zack Smith, who went 1-1 with a two-run home run and two walks.

The Pittsfield Suns have a day off tomorrow, June 14th. They next play against the Wachusett Dirt Dawgs Austin Pope will start for the Suns against the Dirt Dawgs' Jonathon Gegetskas.

