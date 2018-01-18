Suns Announce 2018 Game TImes

News Release

Hagerstown releases start times for 70-game SAL home schedule

Hagerstown, MD - The Hagerstown Suns, Class-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, are excited to announce game times for the 2018 home schedule. This season will include 70 South Atlantic League contests hosted at historic Municipal Stadium in Hagerstown.

The Suns home opener will be on Thursday, April 12 against the Greensboro Grasshoppers with first pitch at 6:05 PM, kicking off a seven-game home stand with four games against Greensboro and a three-game set with the Delmarva Shorebirds.

The schedule features 16 day-games, three of which will start at 10:35 AM (April 18, May 15, August 1). Every Sunday game at Municipal Stadium will have a 2:05 PM first pitch, with the first Sunday home-date on April 15 against Greensboro. All 11 Saturday games will have a 6:05 PM start time.

Hagerstown will play Northern Division opponents in 13 series for a total of 47 games in 2018, while the Southern Division will play 23 games at Municipal Stadium this season. The Suns finished 2017 with the second-highest overall win percentage (.537) in the Northern Division, including a 37-30 record at home. In the second half, Hagerstown went 21-14 at Municipal Stadium while finishing just 1 1/2 games out of first place.

Full Season and 10-game reserved ticket packages are available for the 2018 season with discounts for seniors:

Full Season Reserved: Regular - $540, Senior - $500

Full Season Grandstand: Regular - $460, Senior - $420

Full Season General Admission: Regular - $420, Senior - $375

10-Game Reserved: Regular - $95, Senior - $85

10-Game Grandstand: Regular - $80, Senior - $70

10-Game General Admission: Regular - $70, Senior - $65

Fans can order their tickets now by calling (301) 791-6266. Becoming a Season Ticket Holder has some great perks, too.

Full Season Ticket Holders receive a one-time coupon for 25% off at the team store, guaranteed giveaways, and a special gift. Other perks include an invitation to a Meet the Team Party in April and an invite to participate in Home Batting Practice on a date chosen by the Suns.

