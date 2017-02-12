Sunday Matinee Features Puck and Paws

February 12, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





Rockford, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs (16-23-8-3) host the Milwaukee Admirals (27-16-3-2) Sunday afternoon during their annual Pucks and Paws game at the BMO Harris Bank Center.

Puck drop is 4:00 p.m. and doors open at 3:00 p.m. Today's slate of promotions features a Plush Otis stuffed animal giveaway for the first 1,500 fans, courtesy of Riverside Dental.

The contest will also conclude with a postgame Skate with the Hogs, where fans are invited to stick around following the conclusion of the contest to take the ice with their favorite Rockford skaters. Fans must bring their own skates to participate in Skate with the Hogs.

Tickets for today's game can be purchased at the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office or any Ticketmaster location, by phone at (815) 968-5222 or online at www.icehogs.com and www.ticketmaster.com.

Fans unable to make the game can tune in to all the action on The Justice Network 23.3 or Dish Network Channel 252, beginning with IceHogs Warmup at 3:30 p.m. IceHogs fans can also listen to the game at WXRX.com or sportsfanradio1330.com, or watch live at AHLlive.com.

Matchup: The IceHogs enter Sunday's contest after securing back-to-back victories, including a 3-2 overtime triumph over today's opponent in Milwaukee on Friday. Rockford is currently riding a five-game point streak, dating to Feb. 3.

Recently-acquired forward Michael Latta leads the team and is tied for fifth in the AHL in assists (7 assists) since making his IceHogs debut. Fellow Rockford forward Spencer Abbott is pacing all Hogs skaters with 29 points and 11 goals in 46 games on the season. Abbott is tied with Erik Gustafsson as the IceHogs' top scorers against the Admirals, each recording five points in the teams' series.

Milwaukee enters the contest ranked second in the Central Division and leads the season series 4-0-1-1. The Admirals are led by Vladislav Kamenev, who has totaled 33 points with 10 goals and 23 assists this season, including eight points against Rockford.

Next Home Game: Wednesday, February 15 vs. Cleveland Monsters at 10:30 a.m. The IceHogs welcome the Monsters on their annual School Day game. Wednesday is also a Winning Weekday and WXRX Dollar Day.

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.