Sunday Matinee An Encore Performance of Saturday Night\\"s OT Loss

News Release

Providence, R.I. - The Utica Comets fell to the Providence Bruins 4-3 in overtime Sunday afternoon at the Dunkin Donuts Center.

Alexis D'Aoust drew first blood two and a half minutes into the game, deflecting a shot from Guillaume Brisebois. Brendan Woods also had an assist on the play. Jesse Gabrielle tied it up at one with 1:54 remaining in the first period. Chris Porter collected the lone assist.

Reid Boucher put the Comets up 2-1 at the 7:50 mark of the second period. Jayson Megna tallied the assist.

Boucher netted his second goal of the night six minutes into the third period on the power play. Patrick Wiercioch and Cam Darcy picked up the assists. Darcy extended his point streak to six games with the assist. Josh Hennessy cut the Comets' lead to 3-2 at the 11:53 mark of the third period. Porter and Tommy Cross had the assists. Rob O'Gara tied the game at three just two minutes later. Austin Czarnik and Jakub Zboril were credited with the assists.

Kenny Agostino scored a lightning fast 26 seconds into overtime to secure the win with the assist credited to Cross.

Richard Bachman finished with 27 saves and his record falls to 2-5-1. Zane McIntyre stopped 20 of 23 shots. His record improves to 9-4-1. The Comets power play went 1-6, while the penalty kill was perfect, not allowing a goal in seven attempts.

The Comets return to action Wednesday night as they hit the road to battle the Rochester Americans. Puck drop at Blue Cross Arena is at 7:05 p.m. The game can be heard on 94.9 KROCK and viewed on AHL Live.

For the latest Comets news visit www.uticacomets.com or follow the team on Facebook (www.facebook.com/uticacomets), Twitter (@UticaComets), Instagram (@UticaComets), Snapchat (@UticaComets) and the Comets YouTube Channel.

