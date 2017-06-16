News Release

Sullivan Throws Five Scoreless in 4-3 Win Over MoonDogs (Mankato, Minn.) - The Rochester Honkers (9-9) broke a four-game road losing streak in a 4-3 win over the Mankato MoonDogs (9-8). Hunter Sullivan (Louisville) pitched five scoreless innings in his start. He held the MoonDogs' offense to two hits and walked three batters. Zach Zubia (Texas) extended his on-base streak to 18 games with a 1-for-4 night.

Mankato threatened in the fourth after a leadoff walk and a Honkers' error put two runners on-base with no outs. Sullivan retired the next three batters, striking out two of them. He earned the win (2-0) for the Honkers, finishing with five strikeouts.

Brett Newberg (Austin Peay) held the Rochester offense off the board until the fifth inning. Chris Ceballos (Orange Coast) ended the scoreless tie with his second home run of the season. The Honkers scored on three consecutive hits, all with two outs. Johnathan Fleek (Western Illinois) started with a RBI single, scoring Griffin Neuer (Bellarmine). Fleek came in to score on a double by Mike Echavia (Nevada). Zach Zubia followed with a single to score Echavia, giving the Honkers a four-run lead.

Newberg took the loss (1-2) for Mankato. He pitched 5.1 innings, giving up four runs (one earned) on seven hits. He walked two batters with six strikeouts.

Mankato cut into the Rochester lead off the Honkers' bullpen. Zach Wiley (Bellarmine) put the MoonDogs on the board with a solo home run, his second of the season. Alvaro Rubalcaba (Cal. State Northridge) doubled with one out in the seventh and scored two batters later on a single by Wells Davis (South Alabama).

Manny Armendariz (Doane) pitched a clean eighth inning, but ran into trouble trying to close out the ninth. Mankato loaded the bases with one out on two singles and a walk. Garrett Cobb (Seminole State) relieved Armendariz, but could not end the game without a little drama. Cobb walked the first batter he faced, bringing in the third run for the MoonDogs. He returned to strike out Zach Wiley on a full count to end the game, earning his second save of the season.

The Honkers will return home tomorrow night against the North Division-leading Waterloo Bucks. It is First Responders Night at Mayo Field. Show your First Responders ID and get a free general admission ticket. First pitch Saturday night is 7:05 p.m., gates open at 6:00 p.m.

